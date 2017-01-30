8 competitions you need to enter to satisfy your inner dressage diva

If you love nothing more than strutting your stuff in the arena, take a look at these dressage competitions you need to enter this week
Affiliated and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 11 February
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “Classes range from introductory to elementary with both affiliated and unaffiliated options.”
Three-day BD (British Dressage) winter regional championships
Date: 11-14 February
Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer with stabling, hook-up and much more available.”
Unaffiliated dressage in Northamptonshire
Date: 11 February
Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Moulton
Details: “Classes from introductory to novice.”
Dressage show in Dorset
Date: 12 February
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from novice to advanced medium, all with BD summer qualifiers.”
BD Quest Club show
Date: 12 February
Venue: Birtle Riding Centre, near Manchester
Details: “A range of classes on offer from introductory to novice with My Quest and Team Quest options.”
Unaffiliated winter dressage league
Date: 12 February
Venue: East Leys, Aberdeenshire
Details: “Buchan Riding Club is hosting this competition which has classes from introductory to novice with non-riding club members welcome.”
Dressage UK competition
Date: 12 February
Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary. Dressage UK members are eligible to win a £30 first prize. Non-members can still enter and will be eligible for rosettes. This is a friendly venue with a calm atmosphere.”
Unaffiliated dressage, Quest Club and eventers’ tests
Date: 12 February
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary and British Eventing tests from BE90 and BE100.”
