8 competitions you need to enter to satisfy your inner dressage diva

Affiliated and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 11 February

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Classes range from introductory to elementary with both affiliated and unaffiliated options.”

Three-day BD (British Dressage) winter regional championships

Date: 11-14 February

Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley

Details: “A huge range of classes on offer with stabling, hook-up and much more available.”

Unaffiliated dressage in Northamptonshire

Date: 11 February

Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Moulton

Details: “Classes from introductory to novice.”

Dressage show in Dorset

Date: 12 February

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from novice to advanced medium, all with BD summer qualifiers.”

BD Quest Club show

Date: 12 February

Venue: Birtle Riding Centre, near Manchester

Details: “A range of classes on offer from introductory to novice with My Quest and Team Quest options.”

Unaffiliated winter dressage league

Date: 12 February

Venue: East Leys, Aberdeenshire

Details: “Buchan Riding Club is hosting this competition which has classes from introductory to novice with non-riding club members welcome.”

Dressage UK competition

Date: 12 February

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary. Dressage UK members are eligible to win a £30 first prize. Non-members can still enter and will be eligible for rosettes. This is a friendly venue with a calm atmosphere.”

Unaffiliated dressage, Quest Club and eventers’ tests

Date: 12 February

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary and British Eventing tests from BE90 and BE100.”

