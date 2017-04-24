8 Bank Holiday competitions you can’t afford to miss

If you’re looking to horse-ify your Bank Holiday weekend, take a look at these events you need to enter this week
Affiliate and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 29 April
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with affiliated and unaffiliated options. Affiliated classes are summer qualifiers.”
British Showjumping
Date: 29 April
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “Classes from British Novice to 1.30m open.”
Cob showing show
Date: 29 April
Venue: Petley Wood Equestrian Centre, Battle
Details: “A huge range of classes exclusively for cobs including in-hand and ridden options.”
Arena cross-country
Date: 30 April
Venue: Fenland Equestrian Centre, Wisbech
Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. The are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height.”
Dress down dressage
Date: 30 April
Venue: Burrows Court Farm, Dursley
Details: “Classes from intro to novice with junior, senior and bitless sections plus a pairs class. There is no set dress code, just smart/casual wear or whatever you feel comfortable in — fancy dress is also welcome.”
One-day event
Date: 30 April
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with rosettes and prize money on offer.”
Spring show
Date: 1 May
Venue: Keysoe, Bedford
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer including in-hand and ridden options, plus qualifiers for the Royal International Horse Show and much, much more.”
May day showing show
Date: 1 May
Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester
Details: “Fun showing show with a wide range of ridden and in-hand classes, culminating in an evening performance where the day’s championships will take place.”
