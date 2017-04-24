8 Bank Holiday competitions you can’t afford to miss

If you’re looking to horse-ify your Bank Holiday weekend, take a look at these events you need to enter this week



Affiliate and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 29 April

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with affiliated and unaffiliated options. Affiliated classes are summer qualifiers.”

British Showjumping

Date: 29 April

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from British Novice to 1.30m open.”

Cob showing show

Date: 29 April

Venue: Petley Wood Equestrian Centre, Battle

Details: “A huge range of classes exclusively for cobs including in-hand and ridden options.”

Arena cross-country

Date: 30 April

Venue: Fenland Equestrian Centre, Wisbech

Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. The are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height.”

Dress down dressage

Date: 30 April

Venue: Burrows Court Farm, Dursley

Details: “Classes from intro to novice with junior, senior and bitless sections plus a pairs class. There is no set dress code, just smart/casual wear or whatever you feel comfortable in — fancy dress is also welcome.”

One-day event

Date: 30 April

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with rosettes and prize money on offer.”

Spring show

Date: 1 May

Venue: Keysoe, Bedford

Details: “A huge range of classes on offer including in-hand and ridden options, plus qualifiers for the Royal International Horse Show and much, much more.”

May day showing show

Date: 1 May

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester

Details: “Fun showing show with a wide range of ridden and in-hand classes, culminating in an evening performance where the day’s championships will take place.”

