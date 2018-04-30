7 things you need to check out with your horse this May Bank Holiday Monday

If you’re looking for something to do with your horse or pony next Bank Holiday Monday (7 May), don’t miss this great selection you need to enter



Hunter trials



Date: 7 May

Venue: Atherstone & District Riding Club field, Nuneanton

Details: “70 and 80cm classes available with pairs, junior and senior sections. There will be rosettes to sixth place and a trophy to each winner with some classes holding qualifiers for the national hunter trials series championships.”

Affiliated dressage

Date: 7 May

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from prelim to prix st georges with freestyle sections for most levels.”

Affordable showing

Date: 7 May

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This show is open to everyone with a range of classes available to enter with a variety of qualifiers. Plus, if you enter two classes, you get two further class entries free.”

Eventer challenge

Date: 7 May

Venue: Runningwell Equestrian Centre, Chelmsford

Details: “This show has a clear round plus classes ranging between 60cm and 90cm with Sunshine Tour qualifiers and a cafe which is open all day.”

May Day showing show

Date: 7 May

Venue: World Horse Welfare Glenda Spooner Farm, Somerton

Details: “This is a show packed full with a huge range of classes and qualifiers suitable for novice and professionals alike.”

Cross-country clinic

Date: 7 May

Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth

Details: “This clinic offers riders a chance to cross-country school around either 60cm, 75cm or 90cm.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 7 May

Venue: Rectory Farm Arena, Cirencester

Details: “This competition has a clear round plus classes starting from 65-70cm up to 110cm if number allow. All classes will be run as a single phase competition in Rectory Farm’s large 80x50m arena with rosettes to sixth place.”

