7 things you need to check out with your horse this May Bank Holiday Monday

If you’re looking for something to do with your horse or pony next Bank Holiday Monday (7 May), don’t miss this great selection you need to enter
Hunter trials
Date: 7 May
Venue: Atherstone & District Riding Club field, Nuneanton
Details: “70 and 80cm classes available with pairs, junior and senior sections. There will be rosettes to sixth place and a trophy to each winner with some classes holding qualifiers for the national hunter trials series championships.”
Enter now
Affiliated dressage
Date: 7 May
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from prelim to prix st georges with freestyle sections for most levels.”
Enter now
Affordable showing
Date: 7 May
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “This show is open to everyone with a range of classes available to enter with a variety of qualifiers. Plus, if you enter two classes, you get two further class entries free.”
Enter now
Eventer challenge
Date: 7 May
Venue: Runningwell Equestrian Centre, Chelmsford
Details: “This show has a clear round plus classes ranging between 60cm and 90cm with Sunshine Tour qualifiers and a cafe which is open all day.”
Enter now
May Day showing show
Date: 7 May
Venue: World Horse Welfare Glenda Spooner Farm, Somerton
Details: “This is a show packed full with a huge range of classes and qualifiers suitable for novice and professionals alike.”
Enter now
Cross-country clinic
Date: 7 May
Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth
Details: “This clinic offers riders a chance to cross-country school around either 60cm, 75cm or 90cm.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 7 May
Venue: Rectory Farm Arena, Cirencester
Details: “This competition has a clear round plus classes starting from 65-70cm up to 110cm if number allow. All classes will be run as a single phase competition in Rectory Farm’s large 80x50m arena with rosettes to sixth place.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings