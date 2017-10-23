7 super-fun Halloween competitions you need to check out with your horse

With Halloween just around the corner, take a look at this range of themed competitions you need to enter



Halloween unaffiliated evening showjumping



Date: 26 October

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m. Clear round runs from 6pm for an hour, then the competitive classes begin.”

Enter now

Halloween showjumping show

Date: 27 October

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Gloucestershire

Details: “Classes from poles on the ground to 80cm, plus there’s a puissance and a pairs class. This show will start at 2pm and we want to encourage everyone to have a go.”

Enter now

Halloween unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 28 October

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “Classes from cross poles to 1m with horse and pony sections, plus an accumulator class. Not only that, but there’s also a fancy dress parade for those who want to get into the spirit of Halloween. Fancy dress is optional and there will be prizes to the best fancy dress in each class.”

Enter now

Halloween fun show

Date: 28 October

Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “This unaffiliated showing show is open to everyone and there is a huge range of classes to suit all shapes, sizes and abilities. Themed rosettes to sixth place and prizes for best adult costume, and best child’s costume of the day. Halloween costumes are a must! Usual BD (British Dressage) rules apply with the exception of fancy dress costume.”

Enter now

Halloween fancy dress ride

Date: 29 October

Venue: Bagmoor, Scunthorpe

Details: “A fun ride organised by Scunthorpe and District Pony Club, which sets off at 2pm.”

Enter now

Halloween showjumping

Date: 29 October

Venue: Barleylands Equestrian Centre, Basildon

Details: “Classes from cross poles to 95cm with some Trailblazers qualifiers. There is also a pairs class.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated Halloween showjumping

Date: 29 October

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from clear round cross poles and 45cm to 1m/1.05mm/1.10m on request. There are prizes in each class for the best Halloween-themed horse or rider.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings