7 super-fun Halloween competitions you need to check out with your horse

With Halloween just around the corner, take a look at this range of themed competitions you need to enter
Halloween unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 26 October
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m. Clear round runs from 6pm for an hour, then the competitive classes begin.”
Enter now
Halloween showjumping show
Date: 27 October
Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Gloucestershire
Details: “Classes from poles on the ground to 80cm, plus there’s a puissance and a pairs class. This show will start at 2pm and we want to encourage everyone to have a go.”
Enter now
Halloween unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 28 October
Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree
Details: “Classes from cross poles to 1m with horse and pony sections, plus an accumulator class. Not only that, but there’s also a fancy dress parade for those who want to get into the spirit of Halloween. Fancy dress is optional and there will be prizes to the best fancy dress in each class.”
Enter now
Halloween fun show
Date: 28 October
Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater
Details: “This unaffiliated showing show is open to everyone and there is a huge range of classes to suit all shapes, sizes and abilities. Themed rosettes to sixth place and prizes for best adult costume, and best child’s costume of the day. Halloween costumes are a must! Usual BD (British Dressage) rules apply with the exception of fancy dress costume.”
Enter now
Halloween fancy dress ride
Date: 29 October
Venue: Bagmoor, Scunthorpe
Details: “A fun ride organised by Scunthorpe and District Pony Club, which sets off at 2pm.”
Enter now
Halloween showjumping
Date: 29 October
Venue: Barleylands Equestrian Centre, Basildon
Details: “Classes from cross poles to 95cm with some Trailblazers qualifiers. There is also a pairs class.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated Halloween showjumping
Date: 29 October
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from clear round cross poles and 45cm to 1m/1.05mm/1.10m on request. There are prizes in each class for the best Halloween-themed horse or rider.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings