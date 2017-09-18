7 competitions you absolutely must enter this week

If you’re on the lookout for somewhere to compete your horse or pony this weekend, take a look at this range of events on offer
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 23 September
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from intro to medium, plus an open freestyle competition in a long arena. There are also sections for starters and green horses under the age of six. This is your opportunity to enter two classes for £20.”
British Showjumping
Date: 23 September
Venue: Holmside Hall Equestrian, Durham
Details: “Classes from clear round and 80cm open to foxhunter and 1.20m open.”
Two-phase eventer challenge
Date: 23 September
Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, near Swindon
Details: “A range of classes from 2ft to 2ft9ins. The heights in all cross-country phases are a maximum; the course will include fences below this height. The first section is over showjumps and the second is timed over cross-country fences. The showjump phase will be over approximately 10 jumps, followed immediately by 10-12 cross-country fences. After the showjumping, competitors can warm up in the cross-country designated warm-up area and will be called into the start box by the judge ready to begin. The cross-country phase will be timed. Overall the winners and runners up will be those that achieve a clear round in both phases with the fastest time over the cross-county phase. Rosettes to sixth place .”
Combined Training
Date: 23 September
Venue: Church Farm Equestrian Centre, Ormskirk
Details: “A range of classes on offer. Pure dressage include intro to elementary. Dressage and showjumping classes from prelim with 50cm jumping to elementary with 1m jumping.”
Arena cross-country
Date: 24 September
Venue: Riseholme College, Lincoln
Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This competition is open to both ponies and horses, both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place.The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height. This means that as we change the heights so we change fences.”
Hunter trial
Date: 24 September
Venue: Little Whittington Cross-country, Hexham
Details: “Classes from mini assisted 12-and-under over a course of 45cm up to 1m with rosettes to sixth place in each class. This is a very popular, friendly hunter trial, with a wide range of top quality fences including water complex, ditches, skinnies plus a fun little course specially for baby horses and children. Classes for all ages and abilities.”
Mini one-day event
Date: 24 September
Venue: Cottingham Equestrian Centre, East Yorkshire
Details: “Classes from intro dressage with 60cm jumping and cross-country to prelim dressage with 85cm showjumping and cross-country. Test your skills across three phases with our mini one-day event. Rosettes to sixth place, medals for first to third place and prizes for first place.”
