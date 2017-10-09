6 training opportunities you would be mad to miss out on

As the winter months fast-approach, there is no better time to get some training hours in with your horse or pony. Take a look at this range of opportunities you need to take up



Dressage test riding



Date: 15 October

Venue: Northwoods Farm, Bristol

Details: “Thirty-minute sessions to run through a test of your choice then a trainer will work with you on how to improve and run through the test again. This training is complete with white boards, and is great practice for those new to competing or equally for those competing regularly.”

Jumping clinic

Date: 18 October

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe

Details: “Training with Mandy Frost, British Showjumping UKCC Level 3/Accredited/Talent Excel coach. You can choose from either individual, two sharing or three sharing lessons.”

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 19 October

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Training with Gwyneth Lewis, who has competed from prelim through to grand prix including selection trials, National Championships and friendly internationals. She is now a BD (British Dressage) trainer and has trained pupils to national level. Gwyenth is a List 1 BD judge and the northern region judges’ representative. Gwyneth is happy to teach any level of horse and rider combination, including event riders, nervous and novice combinations. She has a wealth of experience as a competitor at all levels and understands that each combination has different needs.”

Your Horsemanship two-day camp

Date: 19-20 October

Venue: Godhurst

Details: “Join Australian horseman Jason Webb at one of his Your Horsemanship camps and enjoy some quality time with your horse this year. Jason’s camps offer a fun and supportive environment where everyone is made to feel welcome and can progress at their own pace. At a Your Horsemanship camp you can participate in as much or as little as you’d like and all levels are catered for from novice riders and handlers to more advanced combinations. Gain practical training directly from Jason and the team using proven techniques. Camp activities include ground and ridden work training, lectures from Jason and other professionals, Q&A sessions, trek out around Jason’s 120-acre farm with obstacles and challenges along the way, try new things, adult gymkhana and new equestrian activities like polocrosse plus much more.”

Schooling show

Date: 20 October

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “Classes from 40cm to 90cm with schooling and competitive options available. This is a confidence building show, with two classes at each height. Assistance is allowed at all heights in the schooling classes. We will be operating a no elimination rule. If you have any problems during your round we will be on hand to assist if required, adjusting the jumps to ensure both you and your horse finish your round on a positive note. Ideal for riders and or horses that want to build confidence in the ring.”

Polework clinic

Date: 21 October

Venue: Speedgate Farm, Longfield

Details: “Specialising in dressage anfd flatwork, Julia Buckle offers teaching for all ages from novice to advanced. She is kinfd and sympathetic in her approach, making her a popular choice for riders and horses that are lacking in confidence or experience. These clinics are aimed at riders who are looking for more suppleness and are wanting to learn new exercises to help your horse.”

