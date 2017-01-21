6 super-cool cobs for sale this week

If you’re on the lookout for a cob who can do it all, take a look at our selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super smart’

Height: 14hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This is a genuine mare with a fantastic loving temperament. She is always willing to please and has regularly hunted. She hacks alone or in company and also rides and leads. She lives in or out and is 100% to shoe/box/clip/in traffic and has no vices. She has been ridden by novices and children and is never sick or sorry. She jumps any ditch and pops a fence, but she’s not built for the puissance so is only popping 2ft6 so far! She is open to any vet and is currently fit and ready to go.”

2. ‘One in a million’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Olaf’ is a hard-working, very well-mannered cob with a great attitude towards work. He loves to showjump and go out for a cross-country round, although he does needs some work on dressage. I have jumped Olaf over 1m and he will need a good rider who competes often to continue with his education.”

3. ‘Top class’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This is a beautiful stamp of cob, with quality bone and stunning, even markings — she is a very classy mare. She would be a definite Horse of the Year Show (HOYS)/Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) ridden potential candidate. She has been left to mature and was lightly but successfully shown last season, winning nearly every time out and she was a supreme champion in-hand. She is now ready to go and contend the open qualifiers this season. She is a pleasure to do in every way and would be an ideal pony to home produce. She is a push button ride with three balanced paces and an outstanding trot. She is snaffle mouthed and very light in the hand — she could compete at high level dressage. She steps up for the more competent rider in the ring but also steps down for the novice or nervous jockey. She has been ridden by children and novices at home and has hunted and pops a fence. She is also broken to drive and hacks alone and in company — nothing fazes her. She has very low mileage and there is no need to lunge after having a break. She is 100% in traffic and in the box — no vices.”

4. ‘Flashy’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Seamie’ has shown great progression the past few months and in the right hands will go very far. He has also shown that he can jump and is currently able to jump a small course and enjoys being hacked around the woods. Seamie will make a great hunter, all-rounder or even a show cob. He is well-mannered and doesn’t seem to be fazed by much. He has already been clipped and stood like a lamb, however Seamie is still green as he is four. He will need work and a person who is willing to show him the ropes which should result in a fantastic horse. Seamie should make 15hh easily. He will only be sold to a five-star home as he is a loveable horse who has been nothing but a pleasure to work with.”

5. ‘An absolute pleasure’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has impeccable manners and is a dream to ride. She is an amazing hack, forward going, push button ride. She has proven to be very bold and brave while out hacking, which she will do alone and in company. She will go in a lovely outline in walk, trot and canter and will happily pop a fence. She is very easy to do in every way and has a very loving, kind nature. This mare would make an excellent mother/daughter share and I also feel she would make a great hunter due to her speed and aptitude. She is a very responsive ride and is therefore not suitable for a novice.”

6. ‘Stand out from the crowd’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: five

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Rolo’ is extremely handsome with conformation and paces to match. He is a real head-turner who oozes quality and presence. A sensible, uncomplicated snaffle mouth ride with hunting experience in Ireland, Rolo is a lovely hack and happily takes the lead or follows along behind. He recently went out on a pub ride and proved to be laid back and sensible. He has competed at dressage competitions, scoring 66.75% and jumped clear around a course of showjumps, excelling himself in the ring. Rolo is a friendly, easy horse to do and would enjoy being someone’s best friend. He would suit most riders as he would make a great happy hacker or equally would make a great riding club horse.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

