6 stunning pictures of Exmoor ponies (like you’ve never seen them before)

The hardy Exmoor pony is one of the most identifiable of the native breeds, with their distinctive mealy markings on the muzzle and around the eyes. But this Friday (26 May 2017) a new photography exhibition will open at Dunster National Park Centre in Somerset, promising to show the breed in a new light.

‘Running Wild’ is a collection of different genres, post-processing styles and quirky point of views, with curator and photographer Nina Dodd having brought together 10 Exmoor photographers.

The exhibition will run in Dunster Steep until 1 September, before moving onto the Lynmouth National Park Centre (1 September-31 October) and finally to Toucan in Minehead (13 November-24 December).

Take a sneak peak at the photographs on display