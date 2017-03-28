The perfect dressage warm up: Andrew Gould’s ultimate guide

Do you struggle to get your horse working as well at a competition as he does at home? That effortless, relaxed feeling you know they are capable of can be mirrored in the dressage arena — you just have to hone your warm up routine.

Leading dressage rider Andrew Gould uses a tried and tested formula that gets results. Here are his top tips for creating your own effective warm-up plan, too.

1. Work as you would at home

“How you warm up shouldn’t really change from what you do at home,” advises Andrew. “But at an event you get caught up with people watching, other riders working around you and the pressure to perform. As a result, you change what you are doing and ride differently.”

Settling into a familiar pattern will help your horse — and you — relax and focus.

“The key is to keep what you’re doing along the same lines, as though you are at home.”

2. Know your horse

If your horse does his best work after 15 minutes of working in at home, use this as a guideline for how long to warm up at an event.

“Some horses are affected by the atmosphere and what’s going on around them, but even in that scenario less can be more,” says Andrew.

“Use smaller events to test warm-up times. You might get it wrong and do too little the first time, and then too much the next. Eventually you will find the right point and it will be beneficial in the long run.”

3. Consider a double warm-up

Horses that need more work might benefit from two or more shorter sessions, rather than a long warm-up immediately before the test.

“Older and more experienced horses will be better off going for a hack in the morning so that they can have a stretch and take in their surroundings without any pressure,” says Andrew. “Then they come out before the test and do a short warm-up that closely matches what you do at home.”

