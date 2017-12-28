6 shopping offers not to miss at Liverpool International Horse Show

Eager to splash some Christmas cash, or fill those gaps left on your Christmas list? Liverpool International Horse Show is the place to do it, with plenty of top-notch shopping available alongside international sport and exciting entertainment.

Check out six of the best shopping deals on offer to those looking for some retail therapy at the show.

1. Voltaire

Considering a new saddle? Take the plunge at Liverpool with Voltaire Design (above) – for every new saddle purchased at Liverpool, you will receive a girth, stirrup leathers and a saddle cloth absolutely free.

Where to find them: stand T50

2. Olvossa

Start dreaming of warmer weather with these smart leather deck shoes from Olvossa, featuring a snazzy snaffle bit design. With a range of colours available, you don’t need to agonise over which ones to choose — pick up two pairs for £100 at Liverpool (£55 each).

Where to find them: stand T20/21

3. Clare Doone Rush Photography

With Christmas over, why not treat yourself with a horsey photo-shoot from equine portrait specialists Clare Doone Rush Photography? Book your shoot at Liverpool to receive a £50 voucher to put towards additional prints and products.

Where to find them: stand T55

Continued below…

4. Maxima Equestrian

Upgrade your horse’s wardrobe for 2018 with these cute and cosy patterned fleece rugs from Maxima. Grab two for £40 (£22 each), and why not pick up a matching outfit for your dog while you’re at it?

Where to find them: stand 25

5, Equitop Myoplast

Start the new year on the right foot by saving £10 on a tub of Equitop Myoplast supplement to provide your horse with all nine essential amino acids and the building blocks for lean muscle development (RRP £65).

Where to find them: stand T21

6. Hope Valley Saddlery

Didn’t get everything you wanted for your horse this Christmas? Fear not, just check out Hope Valley Saddlery at Liverpool, where you can get your hands on a huge variety of quality products, with 10% off if you spend over £50. If that doesn’t justify some serious horsey retail therapy, we don’t know what does.

Where to find them: stand T64

