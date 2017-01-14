6 pretty palominos for sale this week

If you’re on the lookout for a palomino, take a look at our selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Unbeaten’

Height: 13hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Seldom is a pony of this quality available to purchase. He is a Welsh section B who is unbeaten in-hand as a plaited show hunter pony (SHP). He has been champion many times including as a NPS silver medal winner in 2015 and 2016. He is also a prolific winner in open mountain & moorland (M&M) classes. He has fabulous straight-moving paces and is currently being professionally broken in. He is lungeing and long-reining including over poles and is working in an outline, showing the very best of attitudes to his work. He travels alone or in company in either a trailer or a lorry.”

2. ‘My daughter’s best friend’

Height: 13.3hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony has been a dressage schoolmaster for the past two years for my nervous daughter. He has taken part in the British Young Rider Dressage Scheme (BYRDS), riding club and Pony Club (PC) rallies, camps, pleasure rides, hacking and dressage. He has represented the riding club at area and championship level and has represented our PC at area level. He has also competed in dressage to music and musical rides. He is my daughter’s best friend — he will follow her around across the field to the stable without a headcollar or lead rope! He qualified for the British Riding Clubs (BRC) national championships and came ninth. He is good to lead, in traffic, clip, load, farrier and travels in a trailer or lorry.”

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 14.3hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This Welsh section D has lovely manners. He’s a nice, easy ride with a snaffle mouth. He hacks alone or in company and nothing fazes him. He is a pleasure to handle in every way and recently completed a sponsored ride of 10 miles.”

4. ‘Dream pony’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Polly’ is every girl’s dream pony. She is the prettiest palomino and a brilliant PC pony. She does everything well, is honest and good to jump and would be brilliant as a second pony. Polly has no vices at all — she is easy to catch, boxes well and is a dream to hack and loves being faffed around with (lots of attention!). She loves showjumping and would make a great family pony.”

5. ‘Top class’

Height: 13.1hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This lovely, talented pony has it all; exceptional movement, superb jumping ability, correct conformation and consistent, varied competition experience. She has successfully competed on inter-schools teams, PC eventing, showjumping, dressage and regularly hunted with the North Cotswold. She would have the paces, charisma and aptitude to go into pure dressage or showing or equally the scope for British Showjumping (BS). She is good to shoe, in traffic, to catch, box and clip. She is genuine and easy to do and is a seriously exciting competition prospect for a keen junior.”

6. ‘Very smart’

Height: 11.2hh

Age: 15

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “We have had this pony for over two years and he has given us a lot of fun and success. He has competed successfully in local shows and done PC rallies and camp this year. He is perfect in the stable and loves attention and can be groomed and handled by his little owner. He is also good in traffic and lives on a farm so is used to large vehicles and dogs. He is also good to catch and load and is now ready to teach a new owner the ropes.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

