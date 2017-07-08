5 gorgeous lead-rein ponies that will melt your heart

If you’re looking for a lead-rein pony to introduce your tot to riding, take a look at this selection of lead-rein ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 10hh

Gender: mare

Age: 14

Selling points: “This beautiful lady needs no introduction — she is a proper old fashioned type with fabulous breeding. Annie is a superb child’s lead-rein pony who has been there and done it, teaching small tots. She has also been a broodmare previously so is a pleasure to handle and have around. She is blessed with a very kind nature and is forward going and safe. She has always been ridden by small children on the lead-rein out for hacks and in the school and she has also shown in hand. Annie is 200% in the stable, stands patiently to tack up, groom and to oil her feet. She is excellent for the farrier and to load and travel. Free from laminitis and sweetitch. A stunning example and a child’s best friend.”

View the advert

2. ‘Adorable’

Height: 11.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Billy is a Welsh section A gelding who has taken my daughter from only ever being held on a pony, to riding competently in a number of disciplines. He is good to handle, box, shoe and clip. In his time with us we have done showing, mini showjumping and my four year old even did her first mini cross-country last week. He is good to turn out/catch/brush off and has seen traffic, buses and lorries, open fields and woods, and he is never sick or sorry. He would also do a fab walk and trot dressage test.”

View the advert

3. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 10hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This registered Shetland was backed and brought on by us. Barnaby has been in our family for four years in which time he has been shown in-hand and under saddle and placed at every event and on every occasion. He has competed in showjumping and working hunter, has hunted and been cross-country, dressage and showing and has qualified for NPS summer championships twice. He has raced with the Shetland Pony Grand National (SPGN) team at Badminton, Royal Windsor, South of England and Gatcombe, among other events. He is great to load, catch, shoe (currently bare-foot) and to handle. Lives in or out without a fuss and is happily stabled at large shows.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Mother’s dream pony’

Height: 12.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “Jade is an impeccably behaved, confidence-giving registered British Riding Pony, with some of the best show pony breeding bloodlines. She has fabulous movement and the most fantastic temperament. She is bombproof in traffic, great around heavy farm machinery, excellent to hack out alone or in company, doesn’t fizz up or stress when cantering in groups and can be left for weeks and then ridden without any change of behaviour. Jade has been competed in both dressage and showjumping by an inexperienced jockey, being placed first in her very first dressage test. Jade is now jumping small cross-country fences while out hacking. She is good to clip, with the farrier, to load, travel, hack, and in the stable. This pony has the potential to be a a top show pony, or would equally be suited to a lead-rein jockey or child wanting to compete in all spheres. I cannot say enough good things about this pony.”

View the advert

5. ‘Pony in a million’

Height: 12.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “Smokey Joe is the safest pony you will find. He is completely bombproof and will let any child do anything with him including clip him, which my daughter does. He has attended Pony Club camps both on the lead-rein and off, being a complete saint. He hacks/leads from another horse and goes hunting on or off the lead-rein and he also shows.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way