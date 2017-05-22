6 eventing-style competitions and one-day events you need to enter

If you fancy having a go at some cross-country, with or without the dressage phase, take a look at these one-day events and eventing-style competitions, you need to enter



Eventers’ challenge

Date: 28 May

Venue: Foresterseat Cross-Country

Details: “A new event to us this year, the eventers’ challenge will comprise of a round of showjumps and then gallop straight out onto a shortened cross-country course. There are a range of classes available from 60cm to 1m.”

Hunter trials

Date: 28 May

Venue: Iping, West Sussex

Details: “There are a range of classes available to riders from 70cm to 1m, with an 80cm pairs class too.”

Express eventing

Date: 4 June

Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester

Details: “A fun and low key relaxed express eventing for all to enjoy! Dressage, then some time to change tack and have a rest then showjumping, followed straight away by the cross-country with no time to change. Heights range from around 2ft to 3ft with the option to ‘super express’ your entry which means you opt out of doing a dressage test. Running under eventing rules, there will be eight showjumping fences with a double and 12 to 15 cross-country fences. Rosettes for those placed first to sixth place and goodies for first place. All classes are timed on the cross-country phase and it will be a secret time. In the event of a tie we will go on collective dressage marks and if there is still a tie it will then be the closest to the time wins.”

Eventathlon

Date: 4 June

Venue: Atherstone & District Riding Club club field, Nuneaton

Details: “This is a fun event with no dressage — just one round of jumping consisting of eight showjumps then straight out on to a shortened cross-country course. Class heights range from 1’9″ to 2’9″ with junior and senior sections. All classes are sponsored by local business with prizes for the first three in each section and rosettes to sixth place.”

Unaffiliated one-day event

Date: 4 June

Venue: RAC Saddle Club, Wareham

Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1m, with rosettes awarded to 10th place and prize money for the first three.”

One-day event

Date: 11 June

Venue: Chisel Farm, Blandford Forum

Details: “Fun, friendly one-day event in beautiful farmland setting. Open to Pony Club members and non-members with classes ranging from 60cm to 1m.”

