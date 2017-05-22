6 eventing-style competitions and one-day events you need to enter

If you fancy having a go at some cross-country, with or without the dressage phase, take a look at these one-day events and eventing-style competitions, you need to enter
Eventers’ challenge
Date: 28 May
Venue: Foresterseat Cross-Country
Details: “A new event to us this year, the eventers’ challenge will comprise of a round of showjumps and then gallop straight out onto a shortened cross-country course. There are a range of classes available from 60cm to 1m.”
Enter now
Hunter trials
Date: 28 May
Venue: Iping, West Sussex
Details: “There are a range of classes available to riders from 70cm to 1m, with an 80cm pairs class too.”
Enter now
Express eventing
Date: 4 June
Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester
Details: “A fun and low key relaxed express eventing for all to enjoy! Dressage, then some time to change tack and have a rest then showjumping, followed straight away by the cross-country with no time to change. Heights range from around 2ft to 3ft with the option to ‘super express’ your entry which means you opt out of doing a dressage test. Running under eventing rules, there will be eight showjumping fences with a double and 12 to 15 cross-country fences. Rosettes for those placed first to sixth place and goodies for first place. All classes are timed on the cross-country phase and it will be a secret time. In the event of a tie we will go on collective dressage marks and if there is still a tie it will then be the closest to the time wins.”
Enter now
Eventathlon
Date: 4 June
Venue: Atherstone & District Riding Club club field, Nuneaton
Details: “This is a fun event with no dressage — just one round of jumping consisting of eight showjumps then straight out on to a shortened cross-country course. Class heights range from 1’9″ to 2’9″ with junior and senior sections. All classes are sponsored by local business with prizes for the first three in each section and rosettes to sixth place.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated one-day event
Date: 4 June
Venue: RAC Saddle Club, Wareham
Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1m, with rosettes awarded to 10th place and prize money for the first three.”
Enter now
One-day event
Date: 11 June
Venue: Chisel Farm, Blandford Forum
Details: “Fun, friendly one-day event in beautiful farmland setting. Open to Pony Club members and non-members with classes ranging from 60cm to 1m.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings