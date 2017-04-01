6 cool Connemaras we’d love to own

If you’re looking for the perfect all-round pony or small horse, take a look at these Connemaras for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Not to be missed’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This fantastic competition pony is perfect if you want to be in the ribbons. ‘Robbie’ has been placed in 90cm one-day events, done all Pony Club activities, has a BS (British Showjumping) record and well-established flatwork. He is a great jumping pony, has hunted, is good to hack and easy to do.”

2. ‘Superstar’

Height: 14hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Woody’ has hunted with the Morpeth for the past five seasons, going out every day possible. He jumps everything including timber, gates, stone walls and ditches. He showjumps, has done all Pony Club activities and one-day events including BE80(T) and BE90. Woody is a legend — he looks after his pilot, he can be keen out hunting but definitely not silly. He’s safe, sound and reliable — he’s just wonderful. He’s good to do and has never been sick, sorry or lame. We have been told on a number of occasions we should be showing him, but it isn’t really our thing.”

3. ‘Family dream’

Height: 15hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is straight moving and clean limbed. He hunted a couple of seasons in Ireland and was then imported to the UK where he’s done a bit of everything. He works well on the flat and is well established to solid fences. He is popping small courses of showjumps and will be a fabulous 15hh WHP (working hunter pony). He is easy to do in every way and is a total ‘people pony’.”

4. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a really good looking gelding with super paces and is a lovely free mover. He is very well schooled and is a strong prospect for showing classes next year. ‘Moonlight’ has a neat jump and would be sure to excel in M&M (mountain & moorland) WHP. He has competed at unaffiliated showjumping shows and was perfectly behaved jumping double clear every time out. He has also been out cross-country schooling, which he loves. Moonlight was also hunted as a four-year-old in Ireland. This horse is an absolute joy to handle and be around. He has a super temperament, is good to load, clip, shoe, catch and hacks happily with or without company.”

5. ‘Sweet and smart’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony is going nicely on the flat and is proving to have a fantastic jump. He is jumping 1m under saddle at home and 1.20m loose. He has the potential to be a top jumping/all-round pony. He is well behaved at shows, jumping clear rounds and he has just scored 69% at his first dressage show. He has been hunting once and really enjoyed it. He hacks alone and in company, is easy on the ground and loves being fussed and groomed.”

6. ‘Special chap’

Height: 15hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This eye-catching gelding has three correct, balanced paces and is straightforward and honest to a fence. He is a careful, athletic showjumper and has hunted in Ireland. He isn’t strong and is snaffle mouthed. He has competed in unaffiliated showjumping and dressage and is well-mannered on the ground.”

