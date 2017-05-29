6 competitions you need to check out to keep half-term boredom at bay

If you’re on the hunt for horsey activities to keep you busy during half-term, take a look at this selection you need to enter



Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 31 May

Venue: Blue Sky Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from clear round and 50cm to 80cm with cash prizes in each class.”

Half-term fun show

Date: 31 May

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester

Details: “This show includes showjumping, showing and handy pony classes. We have showjumping classes from poles on the ground up to 60cm, featuring a pairs class and even a puissance! Or if jumping isn’t your thing why not enter our range of ridden and in-hand showing classes culminating in a championship. Come and have a go at our handy pony classes where you will need to navigate your pony around our obstacle course in the quickest time possible, plus there’s plenty of other classes on offer.”

Evening unaffiliated dressage

Date: 1 June

Venue: Chard Equestrian, Chard

Details: “This show has classes from introductory to medium with Cricklands and sunshine tour qualifiers. There are rosettes to sixth place.”

Two-day junior jumping show

Date: 2-3 June

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “This is a two-day junior British Showjumping competition, with classes from clear round and 70cm to 1.15m. There are options to buy stabling for the night, hook up, hay, haylage and shavings.”

Prix Caprilli

Date: 2 June

Venue: Whitfield Charity Horse Shows, Northamptonshire

Details: “Prix caprilli is essentially a dressage test with jumps, albeit very small jumps. It is great fun to get young horses used to popping a pole while schooling. For anyone who is afraid of jumping proper fences this is ideal. There are two tests — one walk/trot and the other is at prelim level.”

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 3 June

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from clear round to 55cm with junior and senior sections which will each be awarded with rosettes and prize money.”

