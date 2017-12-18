6 Christmas shows you simply can’t afford to miss

Make the most of Christmas with your horse with these great shows you would be mad to miss out on over the next week



Christmas holiday showjumping

Date: 21 December

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from cross poles and 45cm to 95cm with higher fences available on request afterwards. There is also an offer available to each rider where if you enter two classes, you get two more for free.”

Enter now

Christmas indoor driving fun event



Date: 23 December

Venue: Anvil Park Stud, Norwich

Details: “Indoor carriage driving Christmas fun event. Classes include long reining agility (open to driving and non-driving horse/pony/donkey), driven agility and the club’s take your own line cones competition followed by a fun Christmas cones class (special Christmas rosettes in this class). The cafe will be open and there will be special prizes for the best young driver, heavy horse, donkey, and single and multiple turnouts with a combined age of over 100 years. £20 M&S voucher for the best Christmas fancy dress. This is a friendly competition, and all ages and abilities welcome.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated eventers’ challenge

Date: 22 December

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from 75cm to 1m with the warm-up on an outdoor arena. The first class starts at 9am and refreshments will be available.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 23 December

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “An opportunity to escape from the Christmas festivities — come along to our dressage competition which includes classes from intro to elementary.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping and BS Club

Date: 23 December

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with senior, junior, pony and horse sections. Prizes will be awarded at a ratio of one prize for every five starters. Rosettes to sixth place. There will be no double combinations in the courses. Horse and pony sections will be judged separately.”

Enter now

Christmas unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 17 December

Venue: Lime Kiln Farm Equestrian Centre, Fakenham

Details: “A great variety of classes on offer from a 60cm speed class and a horse and hound relay to a pairs relay, puissance and 95cm open.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings