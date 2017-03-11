6 awesome all-rounders for sale this week

If you’re on the lookout for a horse to have a go at all disciplines with, take a look at our selection of all-rounders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Exceptionally talented’

Height: 14.3hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Troy’ is a horse with endless potential. He has three great paces and is an absolute head-turner. Troy needs a confident, quiet rider as he isn’t a novice ride. He hacks alone and in company, loves schooling, jumping, dressage, competitions and has been my best friend for the past four years. Troy has won almost every dressage competition he has been entered into and consistently scores above 69%. He came fifth at the Pony Club national championships last year in the intermediate dressage and also qualified for the novice showjumping. Troy has competed at Hickstead, showjumping for the Pony Club in 2015 and 2016. He is always in the rosettes and would excel at British Eventing (BE).”

2. ‘The kindest horse to be around’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Ted’ will stand and be fussed all day and happily led and handled by my eight-year-old. He has three good paces, is a very comfortable ride and quite able on the flat. He loves to jump and has a lovely, relaxed rhythm coming into fences. He does require you to be confident as he can be a bit spooky but definitely takes confidence from his rider and will thrive with the right person. He is happy to hack out in company. Ted is good to do in all ways.”

3. ‘Schoolmaster’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse evented up to BE100 and despite not having the best record (he was inconsistent showjumping), his dressage is good and he loves cross-country. He hunts regularly with a Surrey pack, is excellent on the road and is never spooky or strong. This horse could be used by a novice rider, he has no medical issues and has clean limbs. If you’re looking for a good all rounder, this horse is a bargain!”

4. ‘Been there and done it’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This talented lady has been and done everything, taking a young girl from ponies to horses. She has regularly been to Pony Club and has competed on showjumping teams at Hickstead where she finished fifth out of 160. She has 67 SJAI points (Ireland) competing up to 1.10m and has competed BS over the past three years and has over 300 points. ‘Shelley’ has competed in one-day events and hunter trials. This lady will turn her hoof to anything.”

5. ‘Cracking horse for the future’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is exceptionally well bred. He is out of an intermediate event mare by Cruising and is by Tinsely Faerie Legend. ‘William’ is showing a very scopey, careful jump and has good paces and a balanced canter. He is bold and loves his work. Through no fault of his own he has only just been broken in but is not sharp or silly and gives you a good, solid feel. He is being professionally produced and will make a really cracking horse in the future. He would carry a tall person as he takes up the leg well but is being ridden by a five foot tall lady at the moment.”

6. ‘Very honest’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: 16

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Lucy’ has competed successfully in many disciplines. She is bold and fast cross-country and has won numerous hunter trials up to 1.05m. She loves water and jumps anything. Lucy has competed regularly in unaffiliated showjumping as well as competing up to novice level dressage, although has been schooled way beyond this and is established in lateral movements and changes. Lucy is a great character to have on the yard. She can be handled by anyone, and has been ridden by very young children. She has turned her hoof to everything from polo cross to TREC, and has completed riding club camps and clinics. Lucy is a hugely fun horse and has a personality the whole family loves.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

