6 awesome all-rounders for sale this week

If you’re searching for a horse to do a bit of everything with, take a look at this selection of all-rounders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Quality middleweight that has competed in dressage and done fun rides. She is well-mannered in company and has a bold jump and is good out hound-walking — we think she will make an excellent hunter. She loves jumping and is a forward-going ride. She is good to hack alone and in company and is good to do.”

View the advert

2. ‘Super-sweet’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Beecher is a stunning event/Pony Club all-rounder. Beautiful blood type, full of quality. She has three balanced paces and her schooling is fantastic having done lots of dressage winning at prelim recently with a novice girl. Beecher has showjumped competitively up to 1.05m including jumping at major venues such as Addington and Cherwell proving very straightforward in a snaffle at all times. She has loads of jump and is very careful. Recently we took Beecher cross-country schooling where again she proved herself to be bold and willing going straight through the water, up steps etc. She is good to hack alone or in company and turns out with mares or geldings . A very straightforward mare who will give some one a lot of fun and confidence in any sphere.”

View the advert

3. ‘Lovely gelding’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Eric will make an excellent grassroots prospect. He has excellent movement with a huge scopey jump. He’s been showjumping and hunting in Ireland and jumps everything put in front of him. Eric is a real sweetie and good to hack, load, clip and shoe. He has now started at BE100 with a double clear on his first outing and will quickly move up to novice.”

View the advert

4. ‘Great all-rounder’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Taffi is very brave and honest over fences and has a lovely gentle temperament. He is good in traffic and hacks alone and in company. He has taken part in PC camps, one-day events, fun rides etc.”

View the advert

5. ‘Loves to please’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Erin is a super all-rounder that has a very sensible, laid back attitude towards her work. She is anyone’s ride and loves doing working hunters, showjumping, dressage and cross-country. She will go first or last in the field in a quiet manner and is never strong or silly. She is good with hounds and works nicely on the flat in a natural outline. She would be a great Pony Club/riding club horse and would suit the whole family. She is snaffle mouthed at all times and has been on many pleasure rides and hunt rides. Erin is very easy to do in and out of the stable. A really straightforward, confidence-giving type that would suit the whole family.”

View the advert

6. ‘Smart competition all-rounder’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Shadow is a very sweet, quiet and kind natured unregistered Connemara. We have competed in lots of unaffiliated competitions, hunter trials, team chasing and hunting etc. He is a forward going ride so not suited for a novice, but ideally a teenager or small adult. He needs a quiet competent rider who wants to compete or hunt. He’s proving to be brave and bold cross-country with lots of scope. We have weekly showjumping, cross-country and flatwork lessons and he is improving all the time. Shadow has no vices and is clean limbed, plus he is happy to hack alone or in company.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way