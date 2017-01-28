Aspiring amateur? 6 horses that might well suit you

If you’re on the lookout for a horse that can give you a taste of competitive success, take a look at our selection of horses suited to amateur riders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super prospect’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare is by Creevagh Grey Rebel (Huntingfield Rebel) x Cavalier Royale Lines. She has a very careful, powerful jump and has hunted in a snaffle. She is a super event prospect — she is a machine across country and straightforward to a fence. This mare has low mileage as she has bred a couple of foals. She is now working well and is ready to start a promising career. This is an easy mare to deal with, that is quiet in the stable and no fuss. She would suit an ambitious amateur to fulfil her potential.”

2. ‘Ultimate schoolmaster’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Ace’ is a top British Dressage (BD)/British Eventing (BE)/British Showjumping (BS)/amateur horse. He has the X factor! He is a truly incredible, talented boy and will be a horse of a lifetime. He has three beautiful, balanced paces and is always placed in his dressage tests — he has an incredibly trainable temperament. He loves his jumping and goes off any stride. He jumps up to 1.20m with ease and is a perfect confidence-giver to jump and teach someone the ropes. He has competed at lots of venues and nothing fazes him. Ace has been cross-country schooling lots and competed in hunter trials and one-day events and jumped everything. He is bold, brave and sensible — no jump or filler fazes him. He has also hunted for fun. Ace is 110% in every way — very genuine, honest, safe, sensible and oozes presence. He will excel in any sphere and is never strong or silly. He is a very serious competition prospect for anyone in any discipline.”

3. ‘Talented and smart’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Electric Casper’ is a super-smart type with plenty in the tank. He has previously jumped up to 1.15m in Ireland with an amateur girl and has also cross-country schooled, proving to be bold, brave and very scopey. He has looks to die for and three uphill, balanced paces. He jumps around 1.25m courses in the school at home for fun and is totally unfazed by any fillers. He is a kind gelding who has plenty to offer in any sphere and will give someone many years of fun in whatever job. He has a fantastic temperament.”

4. ‘Amateur’s dream’

Height: 16hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “A seriously genuine and honest all-round mare who is successfully competing at newcomers level BS. She would be perfect for a confident junior rider coming onto horses. She is completely uncomplicated and straightforward in all respects — a lovely genuine character. She has been ridden and produced by a young amateur and is currently based at a professional’s yard. She has cross-country schooled and shows an outstanding, brave attitude — she isn’t fazed by anything and jumps off any stride. She has the potential to go eventing and her flatwork is outstanding with three good paces. This mare is incredibly well-mannered on the ground with a lovely personality. No vices, or quirks — a really hard sort to find.”

5. ‘A sort hard to find’

Height: 17.1hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Conan’ is our home-produced heavyweight show hunter. He has campaigned successfully at county level after winning at Royal Dublin Show (RDS) as a five-year-old. He has qualified for the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) every year, on his first attempt each time, in both amateur and open flat classes. He is currently sitting with his 2017 open, amateur and working hunter tickets. In 2013 Conan started to lightly jump, quickly moving up to open classes again qualifying for RIHS on his first attempt for 2014 and again this year for 2017 (he was not entered in qualifiers for 2015 due to no jockey). He has low mileage and has only done four HOYS working hunter qualifiers, having an unlucky pole on each occasion. Conan has a bold honest and keen jump and definitely has an untapped talent in this area, making the courses look easy. Conan stared hunting this season and took to it like a duck to water. It is definitely what he was meant for — he is bold, brave and will go all day. He hacks out alone and in company in any traffic brilliantly.”

6. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Jazz’ is a very well-bred Irish mare by Silvano. She has a flashy movement and a jump that shows good technique and loads of scope. This mare has competed from 90cm up to 1.10m under BS rules with an amateur lady rider and is competitive against the clock but also very careful. She has also done lots of hunting in Ireland, has excellent manners and is never strong in company. Jazz is wasted in her current home and has lots of untapped talent. She could make a super horse to compete on for a teenager coming off ponies or a young amateur. Her manners in and out of the stable are exceptional and she is good to shoe, clip, load, lead and is very easy to manage at a show.”

