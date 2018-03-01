5 reasons you need Dengie Alfa-A Oil to power your horse’s performance! *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Dengie

1. Lots of energy but no fizz

Who would have thought that Alfa-A Oil provides the same amount of energy as cereal based feeds – well it does! Alfa-A Oil provides 12.5MJ/kg of Digestible Energy but with much lower levels of sugar and starch – about 10 times less starch in fact! This means your horse receives a steady supply of slow release energy, not the peaks and troughs associated with cereal feeding that can cause behavioural issues.

2. High in oil for a super shiny coat

Oil is very energy-dense and makes an ideal addition to your horse’s diet if he is working hard and needs extra energy. It also has the added bonus of promoting healthy skin and beautiful coat shine – add Alfa-A Oil to your horse’s ration for an unbeatable bloom.

3. Tip-top top-line

Alfalfa is a great source of essential amino acids which are the building blocks of muscle tone. Yes you need to work your horse correctly to build up muscle but you also need to feed the right diet.

4. Full of fantastic fibre for a healthy digestive system

Fibre is a great source of energy but it is important for lots of other reasons too. It takes 3 times as much chewing as mixes and cubes which generates lots of saliva – a great buffer to acidity in the stomach. Fibre also produces heat as it is broken down in the gut – the horse’s very own central heating! Alfa-A Oil proudly displays the BETA EGUS Approval Mark as a product suitable for equines prone to gastric ulcers.

5. Copious amounts of calcium

Alfa-A Oil is abundant in calcium which comes from the alfalfa – a natural source that is more bio-available than inorganic sources such as limestone. This helps to create healthy hooves, bones and teeth and also helps to buffer acidity in the gut.

All of this makes Alfa-A Oil the perfect addition to your horse’s ration but don’t just take our word for it.

International dressage rider Anand Patel recently made the switch to an Alfa-A Oil diet for his team of dressage horses.

“I was definitely a mix and cubes man!” says Anand. “It was a chance meeting with Dengie where I discussed my horses’ diets and they recommended Alfa-A Oil, Performance+ Balancer and Alfa-Beet plus some oats if I needed some extra sparkle. To be honest I was a little sceptical about a fibre only diet fuelling their work and training regimes but six weeks in and the horses are looking and feeling great! Lots of controllable energy and stamina, their coats are amazing. I’m a true fibre convert!”

