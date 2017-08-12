Think you can face the grooming challenge? 5 greys you won’t want to miss out on

If you’re not put off by the prospect of keeping a grey horse clean, take a look at this selection of greys for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Horse of a lifetime’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This fantastic all-rounder loves to work and has been at competing at BE90 level, being placed in the top five. He has also done BE100 and has been placed in riding club qualifiers. Nothing fazes him and you can leave him in the field for week and then get on and work him and he’s not silly. He is as calm as a lamb at competitions and doesn’t rear or buck or have any vices. He has hunted with the Woodland Pytchley and loves being up front but does stay behind too. He is in peak fitness now and ready to carry on eventing. I am having weekly jumping lessons until I find the perfect home — he can easily jump up to 1.30m at home.”

2. ‘Looking for Mr right?’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This is a handsome, talented and true gentleman. He is schooling sweetly on the flat with three straight and correct paces. He has competed at showjumping, cross-country, dressage, one-day eventing and showing and he is always in the ribbons. He has shown great potential as a hunter — jumping ditches, hedges and water with no problem. He has a very sweet nature and is always willing to please. He hacks alone or in company and is never fazed by traffic. He is lovely to handle in and out of the stable, good to box, shoe, clip and catch.”

3. ‘Excellent opportunity’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “A quality, handsome and upstanding gelding that has hunted in Ireland and with his previous owner. Bob would make a great gent’s hunter and looks super-smart on the hunting field. He has good clean legs with plenty of bone and could easily take part in working/show hunter classes. Bob is a late starter having been driven until last year but is now riding well on the flat. Established in walk, trot and improving the canter ever day. He has a free and swinging walk and a ground-covering canter. He is snaffle mouthed. Bob prefers to hack out in company but with some persuasion will go. He is great in open spaces and is never strong or silly. Good in traffic, with the farrier and vet and lives in or out on his own or with mares or geldings. Bob is a big, green baby and so isn’t a novice ride. He now needs to go out and see the world and have a job to do.”

4. ‘Impeccable’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Jo is the ultimate event, Pony Club horse, with impeccable Connemara breeding. He would also be a good eventer as he has three supple paces and a careful, scopey jump. He has a snaffle mouth and rides just as well in the school as he does in a big open field. He has a great attitude and is a real pleaser. He has competed in unaffilliated showjumping competitions and also done some trainings shows and a bit of hunting in Ireland. This is a flashy little horse that will certainly turn heads. He hacks out alone or in company.”

5. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Chandler has lovely paces and talent in all spheres. He has done British Dressage (BD), British Eventing (BE), and British Showjumping (BS). He is competing at novice level BD, qualifying for an area festival with scores up to 69%. He has only been to three competitions but has the potential to excel. He has been first and third in his only two BE outings with low dressage scores. He also won his arena at the Pony Club area dressage competition and finished in the top 10 at the Pony Club Championships in 2015. He is easy to load and travel and stands on the lorry all day at shows. Good in traffic and shoe, clip catch etc. He isn’t a novice ride due to the occasional quirkiness, but as a rule is quiet to ride and never spooky or sharp.”

