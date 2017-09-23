5 awesome all-rounders for sale this week

If you’re in the market for a horse to enjoy a range of disciplines with, take a look at this selection of all-rounders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Absolute confidence-giver’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This wonderful horse has been owned by a girl who has done everything with him, taking her from jumping 80cm to 1.20m classes. He is very easy and sensible to ride, isn’t strong or fizzy and snaffle mouthed at all times. He is brilliant to hack out, excellent on the roads, and to bath, clip, plait, shoe and box, and even a non-hor­sey mum can catch him and put him to bed! He would suit so­meone who is a bit nervous and doesn’t want anything sharp or too forward going, but doesn’t want to buy a ploddy type. He is a total saint and schoolmasters like him rarely come onto the market for sale. He is truly a one in a million hor­se.”

View the advert

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has been sympathetically produced over the past two years and has won and been placed showjumping, one-day eventing, dressage, combined training, arena eventing and hunter trials. He was registered BS (British Showjumping) last year and did a handful of 85cm/British novice classes with 10 BS points before starting BE (British Eventing) last June. Very careful, good technique over a fence, stays in a good rhythm, adjustable stride and makes distances easily. He has done five BE80 competitions all at different venues and jumped double clear in all of them. He also jumped easily round his first 90cm track at an unaffiliated event recently. He jumps open ditches, trakheners, steps, drops, corners, skinnies and goes through water no problem. Works in a nice outline on the flat with rhythmic paces, light in the hand and does basic lateral work. He has competed in unaffiliated dressage at novice level with scores up to 70%. He hacks out alone or in company and has been to the beach and galloped in a large group — he will stop as soon as you ask and walk straight away. Snaffle mouth at all times, good to box (travels alone or in company), shoe (has good feet), clip, catch etc. No vices.”

View the advert

3. ‘Elegant’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This elegant horse started eventing this year and is now competing at BE100. He scores really well in the dressage and is bold and scopey across country. He is a very good looking horse with lovely paces and temperament. He could also excel as a dressage or show horse and he has even hunted, jumping some big hedges. No vices.”

View the advert

4. ‘A real one off’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Buddy is a cracking type, with bone, substance and sensibility all rolled into good looks. He has been with us since he was two and has worked tirelessly in a riding school since being backed as a four year old. He will carry a total beginner and has nursed many a nervous client, done RDA (Riding for the Disabled), but can also excel at Pony Club and will jump a 1.10m showjump/working hunter course. Good to do in all ways. He has competed up to county level as a riding horse and working hunter and has been a hunt relay team member and showjumped. His achievements are substantial and continually walks away with show championship ribbons. He has trail hunted well and quietly on numerous occasions. He is a real one off — good at everything he does, the better the rider the better he goes! Buddy hacks alone and in company without fuss, he will ride and lead a nervous rider or small child, and has even been used in a vaulting demo!”

View the advert

5. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “Cilla is by Converter out of an Irish Draught mare. She is stunning-looking with movement to match. She has been very well hunted and has also done working hunter and showjumping. She would excel in eventing and would suit a mother and daughter.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way