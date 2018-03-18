A 40-acre equestrian home with 12 stables in glorious Cheshire countryside? Yes please

This four-bed equestrian home situated in prime Cheshire hunting country could be the perfect palace for you and your horses.

Rye Bank is located in some of Cheshire’s finest countryside and also benefits from its own land, which totals around 40.6 acres.

Approximately seven miles from Nantwich, focal areas of interest nearby include Chester and Shrewsbury, which are both within easy reach, while handy equestrian centres within close range include Southview, Reaseheath College and Prescott.

Schedule in some cross-county training at Somerford Park Farm, or if showing is your thing, the annual Royal Cheshire County Show (19-20 June 2018) is a worthy local agricultural event for all the family to enjoy.

BSPS Area 2A and NPS Area 5 are your societies of choice if you want to hit the summer championship qualifiers in the area.

Cheshire boasts some wow-factor hunting — head out with either the Cheshire Drag and Bloodhounds Hunt, or the Cheshire Forest Hunt.



Currently priced at £1.25m, Rye Bank is offered for sale by Jackson Equestrian.

Come and have a look around…

The ideal haven for whatever level and discipline of riding, there is access to miles of superb outriding direct from the property.

The yard boasts a traditional red brick outbuilding, which contains six spacious stables, two workshops/store rooms, a tack and feed room and a wash box/solarium.

When the weather turns milder make use of the detached steel portal framed America barn which has six boxes, including three large foaling stables, and additional storage space, providing scope for further stabling.

Other features include a four–horse Monarch covered horse walker…

… and a 30x50m arena complete with a post-and-rail perimeter fence, porous tarmac base (for improved drainage) and a silica sand and rubber surface.

In all, there is approx 40.6 acres of grass paddocks with a mixture of hedging and post-and-rail fencing. Automatic water drinkers are located in the majority of fields.

Take off your wellies and head inside to the entrance hall which has a staircase leading to a galleried landing above, gas fireplace with marble hearth and oak flooring.