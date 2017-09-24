4 wow-factor equestrian homes up for grabs in wonderful Wales

Head over the border and set up camp in one of these equestrian properties — from a farmhouse on a river front to a four-bedroom house on the coast
1. Dee Farm, Wrexham
For you: a farmhouse fronting the River Dee. There are four bedrooms in the main house and a cottage for which a planning application has been submitted for conversion to residential use. There are gardens with an orchard and flower meadow.
For the horses: an American barn with six stables, a tack room, two-bay vehicle store/hay barn, Charles Britton outdoor arena, hard standing for parking, and scope for further stabling. The grazing land totals 24.61 acres.
What’s the damage? £780,000
Agent: Jackson Equestrian
Telephone: 01743 709249
Visit: jacksonequestrian.com
2. Sant-y-Nyll House, Cardiff
For you: an imposing Grade II- listed country house approached down a long meandering drive. It is on the periphery of the village of Peterston Super Ely, which is a suburb of Cardiff with the ambience of a Vale village. There are six bedrooms and an orangery, with manicured gardens outside, including a children’s playground area, a large pond and plenty of space for alfresco dining.
For the horses: a stable block comprising four large stables and tack storage, as well as an all- weather arena. Set in 12 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.95m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 02920 368930
Visit:savills.com
3. Sarnau Mansion, Carmarthenshire
For you: a Grade II-listed Georgian house approached down a long drive, with an original courtyard and stable block to the rear. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and the current owners have been running it as a successful bed and breakfast. Gardens surround the property, and there is a hard tennis court and a large pond.
For the horses: a stable block with four looseboxes, a tack room and a barn with a hayloft above, a coach house and a large garage. Set in 16.3 acres.
What’s the damage? £795,000
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01432 273087
Visit: knightfrank.com
4. Sandown, Glamorgan
For you: a four-bedroom house in a coastal location with landscaped gardens, complete with a terrace, double garage, separate office, orchard and a greenhouse.
For the horses: a stable block with seven looseboxes and about 5.83 acres of land to graze, divided into four enclosures. There is a hay barn, tack room and store, plus a kitchen and loo.
What’s the damage? £850,000
Agent: Watts & Morgan
Telephone: 01446 773500
Visit: wattsandmorgan.co.uk
Ref: Horse & Hound; 21 September 2017