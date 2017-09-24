4 wow-factor equestrian homes up for grabs in wonderful Wales

For you: an imposing Grade II- listed country house approached down a long meandering drive. It is on the periphery of the village of Peterston Super Ely, which is a suburb of Cardiff with the ambience of a Vale village. There are six bedrooms and an orangery, with manicured gardens outside, including a children’s playground area, a large pond and plenty of space for alfresco dining.

For the horses: a stable block comprising four large stables and tack storage, as well as an all- weather arena. Set in 12 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.95m

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 02920 368930

Visit:savills.com