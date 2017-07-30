The heavenly equestrian properties with rivers running through the garden

Set up camp in one of these equestrian properties with a river running through your garden
1. Plas Tanat Estate, Shropshire
For you: a five-bedroom arts and crafts country house that sits on the Tanat and the Rhaeadr, and comes with double- and single-bank fishing, as well as shooting rights. There is an orangery and potential for a self-contained annexe, plus mature gardens.
For the horses: a newly-installed 22x45m arena, a fenced lunge area, an oak pole barn that can contain four stables, a hayloft, tack and feed room, parking area for horse lorries/boxes and a field shelter. Set in 11 acres.
What’s the damage? £695,000
Agent: Jackson Equestrian
Telephone: 01743 491979
Visit: jacksonequestrian.com
2. The Nurseries, Monmouthshire
For you: a modern, single-storey property with four bedrooms, in a private riverside location yet within walking distance of Monmouth. The land runs down to the River Wye and the property comes with fishing rights. There is a conservatory and gardens with a pond and stream.
For the horses: a newly-built timber-framed barn/garage and a yard with three stables. The pasture totals about four acres and is divided into three fenced, level paddocks with a field shelter.
What’s the damage? £625,000
Agent: Roscoe Rogers & Knight
Telephone: 01600 772929
Visit: roscoerogersandknight.co.uk
3. Wedderlie House, Berwickshire
For you: a nine-bedroom castle dating from the late 16th century, which sits on the Blackadder Water burn. The kitchen has an Aga and an inglenook fireplace, and there is a three/four bedroom cottage in the grounds plus a stable flat. Lawns surround the house with a ha-ha running along the southern boundary. There are two walled gardens, one of which is dedicated to vegetables.
For the horses: six stables, a solarium and an all-weather arena. Set in 53.51 acres.
What’s the damage? Offers over £1.195m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01578 722814
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
4. Orchard House, Kent
For you: a five-bedroom house with fishing rights on the River Teise, which abuts the boundaries of the pastureland. There is an annexe, heated swimming pool and summerhouse, double garage plus a fish pond and waterfall.
For the horses: a nine-box stable yard with a feed room, 20x40m all-weather floodlit arena and access to good hacking. Set in 3.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.395m
Agent: Equus
Telephone: 01892 829014
Visit: equusproperty.co.uk
