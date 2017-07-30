The heavenly equestrian properties with rivers running through the garden

Set up camp in one of these equestrian properties with a river running through your garden

1. Plas Tanat Estate, Shropshire





For you: a five-bedroom arts and crafts country house that sits on the Tanat and the Rhaeadr, and comes with double- and single-bank fishing, as well as shooting rights. There is an orangery and potential for a self-contained annexe, plus mature gardens.

For the horses: a newly-installed 22x45m arena, a fenced lunge area, an oak pole barn that can contain four stables, a hayloft, tack and feed room, parking area for horse lorries/boxes and a field shelter. Set in 11 acres.

What’s the damage? £695,000

Agent: Jackson Equestrian

Telephone: 01743 491979

Visit: jacksonequestrian.com

2. The Nurseries, Monmouthshire

For you: a modern, single-storey property with four bedrooms, in a private riverside location yet within walking distance of Monmouth. The land runs down to the River Wye and the property comes with fishing rights. There is a conservatory and gardens with a pond and stream.

For the horses: a newly-built timber-framed barn/garage and a yard with three stables. The pasture totals about four acres and is divided into three fenced, level paddocks with a field shelter.

What’s the damage? £625,000

Agent: Roscoe Rogers & Knight

Telephone: 01600 772929

Visit: roscoerogersandknight.co.uk

3. Wedderlie House, Berwickshire





For you: a nine-bedroom castle dating from the late 16th century, which sits on the Blackadder Water burn. The kitchen has an Aga and an inglenook fireplace, and there is a three/four bedroom cottage in the grounds plus a stable flat. Lawns surround the house with a ha-ha running along the southern boundary. There are two walled gardens, one of which is dedicated to vegetables.

For the horses: six stables, a solarium and an all-weather arena. Set in 53.51 acres.

What’s the damage? Offers over £1.195m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone: 01578 722814

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

Continued below…