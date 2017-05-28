Stay connected: 4 horsey homes with excellent transport links

Transport links: well positioned for the Midlands motorway network (M42, M6, M1) and close to Birmingham Airport and Birmingham mainline station.

For you: an Edwardian house with three bedrooms and planning permission for an orangery and a further bedroom. There are also two studio apartments.

For the horses: nine looseboxes, two barns, an all-weather arena and grazing land of about 7.5 acres. BHS-approved and can operate as a full commercial riding school.

What’s the damage? £799,950

Agent: Paul Carr

Telephone number: 0121 3085511

Visit: paulcarrestateagents.co.uk

4. The Old Manor House, Northumberland

