Stay connected: 4 horsey homes with excellent transport links

Our pick of well-connected properties with access to good transport links
1. Red House Farm, Hampshire
Transport links: close to the A303 for easy access to the south-west, and to London and M25 via M3. Commuting distance from London is 1 hour 10 minutes.
For you: a contemporary house in the North Wessex Downs Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There are three bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, and lawned gardens.
For the horses: an American barn with 10 stables, a 25x50m all-weather arena, a covered horse walker, sand lunge pen and further barns. Set in 16 acres.
What’s the damage? £1m
Agent: Fox Grant
Telephone number: 01722 782727
Visit: foxgrant.com
2. Corkwood House, East Sussex
Transport links: nearby Rye has a station with services to Ashford International (journey time 22 minutes) with connections for London and the Continent.
A high-speed link also runs from Ashford to London St Pancras in 37 minutes.
For you: a Grade II-listed former farmhouse with four bedrooms as well as a detached two-storey annexe.
For the horses: seven boxes, a wash area, hay store, sand school and fenced paddocks. Set in 3.8 acres.
What’s the damage? £785,000
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01580 720161
Visit: savills.com
3. Forest Edge, Warwickshire
Transport links: well positioned for the Midlands motorway network (M42, M6, M1) and close to Birmingham Airport and Birmingham mainline station.
For you: an Edwardian house with three bedrooms and planning permission for an orangery and a further bedroom. There are also two studio apartments.
For the horses: nine looseboxes, two barns, an all-weather arena and grazing land of about 7.5 acres. BHS-approved and can operate as a full commercial riding school.
What’s the damage? £799,950
Agent: Paul Carr
Telephone number: 0121 3085511
Visit: paulcarrestateagents.co.uk
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
4. The Old Manor House, Northumberland
Transport links: 1.2 miles from the A1, three miles from Morpeth station and there are airports at Newcastle and Edinburgh.
For you: a restored Regency house with six bedrooms, a games room, study and formal gardens that include a children’s play area.
For the horses: two looseboxes and a tack room, an outdoor arena and two fenced grazing paddocks, each of about 1.25 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.275m
Agent: Sanderson Young
Telephone number: 0191 223 3500
Visit: sandersonyoung.co.uk
Next week: Land and yards for sale
Ref: Horse & Hound; 25 May 2017
Don’t miss our property special in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (25 May 2017), where we find out which are Britain’s horsiest towns