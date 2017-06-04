Want to create your perfect equestrian set-up? Check out these yards for sale

Create your perfect equestrian set-up with our pick of land and yards for sale

1. Hilltop Farm, Kent





What’s on offer? A five-acre equestrian smallholding with seven stables spread across two stable blocks. There is a newly installed 20x40m all-weather arena, hay barn, tack room and post-and-rail paddocks. A concrete drive has been put in to allow easy access to the fields and, while there are no electrics on site, mains water is available. The property is situated on the rural outskirts of Canterbury, with good access to hacking and bridlepaths nearby.

What’s the damage? £195,000

Agent: Equus Country & Equestrian

Telephone number: 01304 617222

Visit: equusproperty.co.uk

2. Dent, Cumbria

What’s on offer? A Grade II- listed stone and slate barn and a 1.5-acre paddock. The property is situated just south of Sedbergh in the centre of the village of Dent, which is in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. It is being offered in two lots, with the barn at a price of £65,000, and the paddock, which is at the rear of the barn, priced at £35,000. The barn features hand-crafted roof timbers and rafters, and two original stone-arched openings.

What’s the damage? £100,000 as a whole

Agent: Michael C L Hodgson

Telephone number: 01539 721375

Visit: michael-cl-hodgson.co.uk

3. Pinkhurst Lane, West Sussex



What’s on offer? This is an opportunity to buy 6.4 acres of gently sloping land with planning permission for a block of four stables, a tack room, feed room, hay barn and a 20x40m arena. The land has good access off a quiet lane with water and electricity available in the adjacent drive. An access track has already been created through the land, and the footings have been laid for the stables. There is stock-proof fencing around the boundary of the field.

What’s the damage? £235,000

Agent: Churchill Country & Equestrian

Telephone number: 01403 700222

Visit: churchillcountry.com

4. Duffledown Farm, Worcestershire



What’s on offer? A 23-acre smallholding with development potential for equestrian use. The land is well drained and the mild climate of the Vale of Evesham produces good early grass and hay. The buildings include a range of corrugated sheet and timber buildings, timber sheds and an agricultural building constructed of straw. There are two mobile homes, both in need of replacing.

What’s the damage? OIEO £325,000

Agent: Fox Grant

Telephone number: 01722 782727

Visit: foxgrant.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 1 June 2017