All I want for Christmas: 4 dream equestrian properties we want to live in

Our stockings may have been full of treats this morning, but it is these outstanding equestrian properties for sale that are on our dream Christmas wish list...

1. Sherborne Farm, Somerset



For you: a former farmhouse set in a peaceful part of the Chew Valley, with five bedrooms, a party barn, swimming pool and tennis court.

For the horses: four stables, two of which have cobbled flooring, and an additional storage shed. Set in 10.28 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.25m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 0117 317 1991

Visit: www.knightfrank.co.uk

2. Longmans Barn Farm, Gloucestershire

For you: a six-bedroom period property set in the heart of the Cotswolds near to Tetbury, positioned at the end of a long driveway.

For the horses: two stables on the ground floor of a large period barn, plus two more modern agricultural barns, which are currently storing machinery. Set in 90 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.25m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01285 627550

Visit: www.savills.com

3. Sauvey Castle Farmhouse, Rutland

For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse set in rolling countryside with eight bedrooms, a lake, tennis court and dog-proof courtyard.

For the horses: a stable block with nine boxes, a tack room and a feed room. External stairs lead to two rooms, which could be converted to provide annexe accommodation. There is also a manège. Set in 17.59 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.495m

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Telephone number: 01858 438 723

Visit: www.struttandparker.com

4. Eyeworth Lodge, Hampshire

For you: a former royal hunting lodge with access to the New Forest National Park. There are seven bedrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool and two semi-detached properties adjacent to the main house.

For the horses: five stables with a covered courtyard, a large, heated tack room, an isolation stable and a manège. Set in 8.37 acres.

What’s the damage? £4m

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Telephone number: 020 7318 5183

Visit: www.struttandparker.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 22 December 2016