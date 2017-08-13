40,000 square metres of riding arenas — and other mind-blowing European Championship stats

With the Longines FEI European Championships now just around the corner, we give you a low-down on what the venue is like and what it takes to put on a major championship.

Take a look at these mind-blowing facts and figures

The dressage, para-dressage, showjumping and driving action will be taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden from 21-27 August.

An impressive 40,000 square metres of riding arenas in total have been built to accommodate the expansive competition kicking off on Monday 21 August.

Both the dressage and showjumping will take place in the Ullevi Stadium (pictured, below during construction). The footing in this main arena has been prepared using a foundation of macadam or “crushed stone”. On top of this, there is custom-mixed fibre sand — creating a world-class surface on which some of the world’s best riders will go head-to-head. Alongside this, there is a training arena for competitors plus a “VIP pavilion”.

Nearby is the Heden Arena — a “recreational area” that will host both the driving and para-dressage and a total of 3,200 tonnes of fibre sand has been imported to transform the area.

Here there will also be displays, hands-on activities and exhibitions for visitors and this area will have free admission all week.

Meanwhile, the driving marathon will take place at the city’s beautiful park in Slottsskogen, where eight spectacular obstacles have been created.

The Heden Shopping Village is the perfect place for any equestrian shopaholics; with 100 shops located on what is usually the Heden bandy field (bandy is a team winter sport played on ice), along with a stage, restaurants and a “show paddock”.

The Valhalla IP Stadium will stable approximately 300 horses competing at the championships, while the remaining 300 will be staying at the Scandinavium and Heden Arenas.

The European Championships in numbers

300 of Europe’s best riders and drivers from 30 countries

590 horses

100 shops

1,400 volunteers

Capacity for 27,000 visitors at the Ullevi Stadium each day

400 journalists and broadcasters

