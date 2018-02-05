3, 2, 1, GO! Get ready for the eventing season with these training opportunities

To help prepare you for the fast-approaching eventing season, here’s a few training opportunities you would be mad to miss out on



Pre-season cross-country clinic



Date: 11 February

Venue: Heath Farm, Godalming

Details: “This is a cross-country schooling session with eventer Sam Jennings to prepare for the upcoming season. We will be running Wobbleberry specific groups too with jumps starting from 65cm progressing up to the 80cm course for those of you who would like to prepare for events in the early part of 2018. We will also run sessions for non Wobbleberries wanting to school over 80/90/100cm courses. All abilities and levels of experience catered for.”

Enter now

Jeanette Brakewell clinic

Date: 11 February

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “This wonderful clinic with multi- eventing medallist, Jeanette Brakewell, will be run in our arena eventing ring and will focus on pre-season event training with a mixture of showjumps and cross-country obstacles, including water, steps, ditch and skinnies.”

Enter now

Alicia Hawker clinic

Date: 15 February

Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, Swindon

Details: “This is a showjumping clinic with Alicia Hawker, a four-star eventer who trains with Mark Todd. She can coach at all levels and is very enthusiastic about her training.”

Enter now

Pre-season cross-country training

Date: 16 February

Venue: Bucklebury Equestrian, Reading

Details: “This is a confidence building cross-country schooling session to prepare for the upcoming season with international event rider, Wendy Schaeffer. Wendy has heaps of experience, winning team gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics for Australia, and more recently was 12th at Badminton in 2014, along with many more achievements. Having trained with many of the sport’s best coaches worldwide, Wendy has been coaching extensively globally. This clinic is for 80cm or 90cm. At Bucklebury Equestrian, the fences are all sympathetic and inviting, as well as offering some more tricky combinations. All abilities and levels of experience are catered for. Perfect for getting both horse and riders eyes in for the year ahead.”

Enter now

Pre-season camp

Date: 16-18 February

Venue: Somerford Park Farm, Congelton

Details: “This is a three-day camp with plenty of lessons, tailored to suit your needs doing dressage, cross-country and showjumping. Stabling and bedding is included in the price and breakfast, lunch and evening meals provided.”

Enter now

Cross-country schooling

Date: 18 February

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “This is a cross-country clinic with Julia Hardy, a BHS accredited coach and someone who has had many years competing at advanced and three-star eventing and 1.35m level showjumping. The training will be held over Epworth Equestrians new schooling/speed training course. This course includes, ditches, skinnies, angled combinations, corners as well as having a start box and minute markers. This is a great opportunity to get established for the event season ahead. We will be running groups at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 100cm. Groups will be a maximum of 5 riders and each session will be 90 minutes.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings