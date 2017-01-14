25 riders who (thankfully) defied the laws of gravity

We’ve all been there — that moment when things go wrong and you’re certain that your next port of call is going to be the ground. But sometimes (and happily) your assumption is wrong, and somehow, miraculously, you manage to stay in the saddle. Here’s just a few examples of when riders defied the laws of gravity…
“This is me and my ex-racehorse Dalida. We entered our first riding club indoor competition in 2010. There was a cafe next to the arena which the first fence faced this. Dalida spooked and then cat leaped the fence. I lost my stirrup leather and nearly came off but managed to clamber back on. We completed the course without stirrups and with just four faults from the first fence and within the time set” — Sue Hardy
“This is me out hunting a few years ago when my pony got a bit too enthusiastic. Although we had a lead over the jump, she stayed behind and took off the same time as them, launching me into mid-air. It wasn’t a graceful landing, with my nose touching her ears, but thankfully I recovered and trotted off into the woods to recover! It was very embarrassing!” — Rebecca Clegg
“This is a picture of myself and my horse Ralph very nearly parting company a couple of weeks ago (everyone, including myself, was extremely surprised that I stayed on). We weren’t on a very good stride going into the jump so would either have to go on a long one or chip in a short one. I prefer to go on a long stride, so asked Ralph for this to which he responded, however he started to doubt this so reconsidered, but ended up kind of falling over the top of the jump” — Megan Borland (and Wreck It Ralph)
“This was my youngster Duke’s first one-day event at Larkhill, and mine for the first time in years. This photo was captured by a friend of mine in the show jumping…at fence one. Amazingly I landed it and we went clear. He’s a 16.3hh big baby and somehow missed a stride resulting in this” — Grace Hoskins
This is me taking Quincy cross-country schooling. We came into this small step rather slowly. Quincy was a bit nervous of it but with a bit of encouragement she gave it a go and leapt down. I flew backwards but luckily she just stopped straight after, bless her, so I managed to stay on” — Emily Diamond
“This was taken at Eastminster Riding School back in August 2010. I was competing in one of the showjumping classes when I lost my stirrup and my balance! The horse I was riding (Bounty) knew his job though and carried on jumping, regardless of what his rider was doing. Despite my Superman impression, we cleared this jump, I landed back in the saddle and then we finished the course together. Thanks to Nicola Fry for taking the photo” — Ellen Szalai
“This is my then six-year-old Belgian warmblood Squirrel (Iline van de Smeets) in the British Novice at Pyecombe in August 2014. We’d had a “to me, to you” moment as she locked on to the wrong fence, but eventually jumped the right one. Somehow (thanks to Squirrel’s good nature) I stayed on and we jumped the last, to earn a “well sat” from the judge” — Eleanor Jones
“I event this horse, Casper, and this photo was taken following me bringing him back into work following an injury while eventing. Casper is 16.2hh and I am 4″11 so I wouldn’t say I ‘fit him’ very well! I asked Casper for extention and he had other ideas and bronced down the long side. I managed to stay on, miraculously!” — Annabelle Farrar
“This was taken in June 2014 on the annual Frampton Family Riding Club (FFRC) holiday at Stockland Lovell. During a showjumping lesson with Ian Wright instructing and three other members of the club, my lovely chestnut thoroughbred mare Flamenco Dancer (‘Menco) decided to put a short stride in after I’d already taken off so I took off in front of her! As you can see we were not connected at all at this point. I thought I was going over her head, lost my reins and both stirrups but somehow didn’t fall off! I think you can safely say I “defied gravity”.” — Amanda Blewett
“This is a picture of mine and Vinnie’s first ever day out on a cross-country course. This was when he was only four and had just started jumping. After a day of perfect behaviour and jumping this happened at the last fence. I have a whole selection of pictures showing this near miss! I’d like to think we’ve improved since then…maybe! But now we stick to dressage” — Allicia Corry