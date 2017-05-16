24 magnificent show animals who impressed the judges at Royal Windsor

Aimi Clark

Royal Windsor Horse Show may have come to an end, but we’re still celebrating the beautiful horses and ponies crowned champions in the grounds of Her Majesty’s castle. Here is a selection of some of the winners snapped by H&H’s photographer.

TAGS:

1 Randalstown Rolex

Mr Robert Walker riding RANDLESTOWN ROLEX, during the Martin Collins Enterprises Cob Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Paul Mortimer’s Randalstown Rolex stood cob champion, ridden by his producer Robert Walker.

2 Elusive

Jo Bates riding ELUSIVE, during Count Robert Orssich Hack Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Suzannah Welby’s reigning Horse of the Year Show champion took the hack title, ridden by Jo Bates.

3 Tiger Oats

Amelia Bevan riding TIGER OATS , during Ladies Show Horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Amelia Bevan piloted Sharon Moss’s lovely grey Tiger Oats to take the ladies show horse (side-saddle) title.

4 Bloomfield Excelsior

Jayne Ross riding BLOOMFIELD EXCELSIOR, during The Cuddy Hunter Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The Shades of Grey Syndicate’s Bloomfield Excelsior stood open hunter champion, the first time his producer Jayne Ross has won this title.

5 Seabourne Silent Valley

Esther Rostron riding SEABOURNE SILENT VALLEY, during The Alan Ross Ladies Hunter Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The ladies hunter title winner was partnered by Esther Rostron.

6 Winterhill Woodpecker

Jo Ainsworth riding WINTERHILL WOODPECKER, during Amateur Hunter Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Olivia Edmondson steered Winterhill Woodpecker to stand amateur hunter champion for Raine Harthern.

7 Pantmanr Just So

Joanne Parker riding PANTMANR JUST-SO, during Senior Ridden Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The senior ridden spoils went to Joanne Parker’s lovely Dartmoor, ridden by Tyra-Louise Parker.

8 Dunedin Duncan

Harriet Dennison riding DUNEDIN DUNCAN, during the BSPS Heritage M & M Ridden Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Harriet Dennison was in the saddle of the Dianne Brereton-owned Heritage mountain and moorland (M&M) ridden champion.

9 Ellas Melody

Georgina Horsley-Gubbins riding ELLAS MELODY, during the Working Hunter Pony Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

This grey sparkled in the sunshine to take the working hunter pony title for owner/rider Georgina Horsley-Gubbins.

10 Diesel

Mollie Sibthorpe-Musk riding DIESEL, during Coloured In Hand Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

This stunning piebald took the coloured in-hand championship for Debbie Gottschalk, presented by Mollie Sibthorpe-Musk.

11 Bankswood Savoir Faire

Hayley Patterson riding BANKSWOOD SAVOIR FAIRE, during the Amateur Hack Class at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Bankswood Savoir Faire got the nod from the judges to take the amateur hack title with Hayley Patterson.

12 Sarison Heavenly Silk

Lucy Glover riding SARISON HEAVENLY SILK, during the Intermediate Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the puÛþô>õõiK3"Ùdâã~>6<ä2ºô÷×öýªÝÛ×mõ+¥; ý1£ÇMÕý¦"ëÚqòr×z¬þmÏôÙÿú=ÿ¥HñpUØ'þépáã

The intermediate champion was ridden by Lucy Glover for Sharon Harrison.

13 Gryngallt Page Too

Libby Grota riding GRYNGALLT PAGE TOO, during the Show Hunter Pony Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Libby Grota piloted the show hunter pony champion for owner Emma Edwards-Brady.

14 Volatis Orianna

Miranda Wallace riding VOLATIS ORIANA, during Coloured Ridden Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The coloured ridden championship went the way of Emma Wallace’s Volatis Orianna, who is produced by Jayne Ross and carried Miranda Wallace in the ring.

15 Barbers Shop

Katie Hunnable Jerram riding BARBER'S SHOP, during RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred Ridden Show Horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The Queen’s ex-racehorse went through to the supreme after winning his Retraining of Racehorses class, and Her Majesty was on hand to watch the bay stand overall supreme with Katie Jerram.

16 OAS Plashaal

Claire Doxey riding OAS PLASHAAL, during Pure Bred Ridden Arab at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Arabs were back in Windsor’s show ring this year, and OAS Plashaal (Claire Doxey) landed the pure-bred ridden Arab accolade, which was presented by chief steward Nigel Hollings. Don’t miss his guest column in this week’s H&H (on sale 18 May).

17 Corniche Chill

Mr Robert Walker riding CORNICHE CHILL, during The Cuddy 4 year old hunter at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Jill Day’s roan topped a strong four-year-old hunter class with Robert Walker in the saddle.

18 Barkway Precocious

Jake Berrett riding BARKWAY PRECOCIOUS, during the Mini Show Pony Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The Lynne Goodyear-owned Barkway Precocious (Jake Berrett) took mini show pony spoils.

19 Bloomfield Valhalla

Jayne Ross riding BLOOMFIELD VALHALLA, during The Alan Ross Ladies Hunter Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

There was more success for producer Jayne Ross in the novice hunter championship, which was claimed by Bella Malim’s rising five-year-old Bloomfield Valhalla.

20 High Treason

Brogan West riding HIGH TREASON, during Part Bred and Anglo Arab Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

This Lisa Hall-owned chestnut lifted the part-bred and Anglo Arab title.

21 Stuffynwood Primrose

Lauren Beaumont showing STUFFYNWOOD PRIMROSE, during the Land Rover M&M Supreme In Hand Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

Owner John Elliot presented Stuffynwood Primrose, who was crowned the M&M supreme in-hand champion.

22 Whiteleaze Aurora

Mia Donaldson riding WHITELEAZE AURORA, during the Show Pony Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

This Team Ahern-produced eight-year-old took the show pony title for owner Nicole Donaldson, piloted by her daughter Mia Donaldson.

23 Aughnacliffe High Peak

Angela Hunt riding AUGHNACLIFFE HIGH PEAK, during the Amateur Cob Class at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

The amateur cob title went to Aughnacliffe High Peak, ridden by Angela Hunt.

24 Diamonds Are Forever

Allister Hood riding DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, during the Riding Horse Championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire in the UK between 10th-14th May 2017

After standing riding horse champion, Annabel Jenks’ Diamonds Are Forever went on to stand overall reserve supreme on Sunday afternoon with Allister Hood.

 

Don’t miss the full Royal Windsor report in this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 18 May.