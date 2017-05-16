24 magnificent show animals who impressed the judges at Royal Windsor

Royal Windsor Horse Show may have come to an end, but we’re still celebrating the beautiful horses and ponies crowned champions in the grounds of Her Majesty’s castle. Here is a selection of some of the winners snapped by H&H’s photographer.

1 Randalstown Rolex

Paul Mortimer’s Randalstown Rolex stood cob champion, ridden by his producer Robert Walker.

2 Elusive

Suzannah Welby’s reigning Horse of the Year Show champion took the hack title, ridden by Jo Bates.

3 Tiger Oats

Amelia Bevan piloted Sharon Moss’s lovely grey Tiger Oats to take the ladies show horse (side-saddle) title.

4 Bloomfield Excelsior

The Shades of Grey Syndicate’s Bloomfield Excelsior stood open hunter champion, the first time his producer Jayne Ross has won this title.

5 Seabourne Silent Valley

The ladies hunter title winner was partnered by Esther Rostron.

6 Winterhill Woodpecker

Olivia Edmondson steered Winterhill Woodpecker to stand amateur hunter champion for Raine Harthern.

7 Pantmanr Just So

The senior ridden spoils went to Joanne Parker’s lovely Dartmoor, ridden by Tyra-Louise Parker.

8 Dunedin Duncan

Harriet Dennison was in the saddle of the Dianne Brereton-owned Heritage mountain and moorland (M&M) ridden champion.

9 Ellas Melody

This grey sparkled in the sunshine to take the working hunter pony title for owner/rider Georgina Horsley-Gubbins.

10 Diesel

This stunning piebald took the coloured in-hand championship for Debbie Gottschalk, presented by Mollie Sibthorpe-Musk.

11 Bankswood Savoir Faire

Bankswood Savoir Faire got the nod from the judges to take the amateur hack title with Hayley Patterson.

12 Sarison Heavenly Silk

The intermediate champion was ridden by Lucy Glover for Sharon Harrison.

13 Gryngallt Page Too

Article continues below...

Libby Grota piloted the show hunter pony champion for owner Emma Edwards-Brady.

14 Volatis Orianna

The coloured ridden championship went the way of Emma Wallace’s Volatis Orianna, who is produced by Jayne Ross and carried Miranda Wallace in the ring.

15 Barbers Shop

The Queen’s ex-racehorse went through to the supreme after winning his Retraining of Racehorses class, and Her Majesty was on hand to watch the bay stand overall supreme with Katie Jerram.

16 OAS Plashaal

Arabs were back in Windsor’s show ring this year, and OAS Plashaal (Claire Doxey) landed the pure-bred ridden Arab accolade, which was presented by chief steward Nigel Hollings. Don’t miss his guest column in this week’s H&H (on sale 18 May).

17 Corniche Chill

Jill Day’s roan topped a strong four-year-old hunter class with Robert Walker in the saddle.

18 Barkway Precocious

The Lynne Goodyear-owned Barkway Precocious (Jake Berrett) took mini show pony spoils.

19 Bloomfield Valhalla

There was more success for producer Jayne Ross in the novice hunter championship, which was claimed by Bella Malim’s rising five-year-old Bloomfield Valhalla.

20 High Treason

This Lisa Hall-owned chestnut lifted the part-bred and Anglo Arab title.

21 Stuffynwood Primrose

Owner John Elliot presented Stuffynwood Primrose, who was crowned the M&M supreme in-hand champion.

22 Whiteleaze Aurora

This Team Ahern-produced eight-year-old took the show pony title for owner Nicole Donaldson, piloted by her daughter Mia Donaldson.

23 Aughnacliffe High Peak

The amateur cob title went to Aughnacliffe High Peak, ridden by Angela Hunt.

24 Diamonds Are Forever

After standing riding horse champion, Annabel Jenks’ Diamonds Are Forever went on to stand overall reserve supreme on Sunday afternoon with Allister Hood.

Article continues below...

Don’t miss the full Royal Windsor report in this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 18 May.