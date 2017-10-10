21 HOYS showing winners you may not have seen yet

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is over for another year, but we’re continuing the celebrations with these pictures, courtesy of Peter Nixon and 1st Class Images, of show ring winners you dazzled under The NEC spotlights.

1. Ebony King

Freda Newton’s impressive five-year-old, owned by Freda Newton, topped the small hunter line up with producer James Munro.

2. Young Lochinvar

Alison Talbot was in the saddle of this Kilvington Scoundrel-sired five-year-old crowned hack of the year.

3. Black Boy

Paul Atkinson steered this 11-year-old Dutch warmblood to win the harness championship.

4. Laburnum Richard

This 10-year-old Connemara netted the mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony title with Amy Smith.

5. Archwood Romeo Gigle

This home-produced and Leah Dalley-owned 138cm winner stood children’s pony champion, piloted by Leah’s 14-year-old daughter Madison.

6. Diamonds Are Forever

Annabel Jenks’ dark bay came here as the reigning Royal International supreme and riding horse champion with Allister Hood, and added both titles to his CV at HOYS. Allister’s son, Oliver, partnered the horse in the supreme championship.

7. Tinkas Flash

The 15-year-old chestnut, by Croft Tinka’s Lad, netted the working hunter pony title with Hannah Sloan.

8. Jovian

This Irish Draught is owned by Baileys Horse Feeds and landed the maxi cob title with Lynn Russell.

9. Barhill Marigold

This HOYS debutant, an Exmoor pony owned by Juliet Rogers, headed the 122cm native workers division with Gail Whetter.

10. Merv

Mary Ann Wragg’s home-bred nine-year-old collected the ridden purebred Arab title with Clare Fitch.

11. Cadlanvalley Super Ted

Lisa Kerr’s six-year-old, produced by Sara Parrott and Craig Elenor, stood lead-rein pony hunter champion with Lisa’s daughter Ness.

12. Woodhouse Miss Dynamite

The Shire horse title went the way of Martin Fountain’s home-bred, who is by Moorfield Manor Mac and out of Woodhouse Dewdrop.

13. Parkgate Royal Visit William

Emily Whitfield’s 153cm winner, making his HOYS debut, took the intermediate show riding type accolade for Emma Dewhurst.

14. Viewpoint

Following in the footsteps of his brother, Vantage Point, two years ago, Jill Day’s six-year-old took the show hunter title with Robert Walker.

15. Ujeniks Dudes

Hannah Bradley’s five-year-old skewbald collected the miniature horse title, repeating his success here in 2014.

16. Skaergaardens Delicious Love

This home-produced grey finished top M&M ridden pony with Kelly Jones, and his prize was presented by The Princess Royal.

17. Hales Hector

David Curtis’ Percheron gelding claimed the British ridden heavy horse title with Jamie Bradbury, corporal of horse for the Household Cavalry, in the saddle.

18. Kativa Dumbledore

Tierney McKinnon piloted this grey to stand show hunter pony of the year after winning the 153cm division.

19. Gwerniago Gethin

The 143cm native workers sash went to this pony, partnered by Ashley Bird.

20. Our Cashel Blue

Lady Caroline Tyrrell’s blue and white cob successfully defended his cob title, piloted by Allister Hood, who said this was “the best he’s ever gone”.

21. Time 2 Reflect

Dianne Stennett’s mare lifted the ladies title for Jayne Ross, making this the rider’s third consecutive victory in this championship.

Read the full HOYS report in the 12 October issue of H&H