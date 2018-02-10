If you’re lucky enough to own one of the 12 British native breeds, then attending the society’s annual breed show is a must. Check out these shows that are dedicated to your favourite native breed, complete with information on those all important Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers:

Exmoor breed show

When? 9 August 2018

Where? Exford Showground, Minehead, Somerset

Judges? TBC

Details on: exmoorponysociety.org.uk

Last year’s winners: Taking the HOYS qualifier, ridden championship and supreme of show was the consistent gelding Eddra Chillies who was ridden by Serena Raftery. Reserve supreme and overall in-hand victor was the yearling colt Blackthorn Poldark.

Fell breed show

When? 5 August 2018

Where? Dalemain, Penrith

Qualifier judges? J. Charlton / R. Williams.

Details on: fellponysociety.org.uk

Last year’s winners: It was Iysha Pitman and the gelding Bybeck Kasper who won the HOYS class, but having already bagged their ticket earlier in the season, the qualifying card was passed down to the second placed Lunesdale Aurora. In-hand and overall supreme was the two-year-old filly Greenholme Jasmin from Mrs P. J. Steeples, while reserve was the ridden champion, Raisbeck Calico and Annabel Dickinson.

Dales breed show



When? 4 August 2018

Where? Streatlam Park, Barnard Castle

Qualifier judges? TBC

Details on: dalespony.org

Last year’s winners: Kate Wilson rode Glynis Cockbain’s mare Tarbarl Mary Jane to claim her final HOYS ticket, before she retired to stud after taking eighth place at the final. In-hand supreme was Stuffynwood Daffodil, while the ridden title went to Morlandsdale Mia.

Connemara breed show

When? 14 July 2018

Where? Vale View EC, Melton Mowbray

Qualifier judges? J. Holderness-Roddam / K. Gibb

Details on: britishconnemaras.co.uk

Last year’s winners: The stallion Spinway Blackthorn and Jo Williams trotted their way to the HOYS class, but it was Janine Sehne’s mare Tyan Ma’Lady who went overall ridden champion. In-hand supreme was the reserve ridden champion and 2017 Olympia finalist, the Fallon’s home-bred stallion Cashelbay Rocket.

New Forest breed show

When? 25 and 27 August 2018

Where? Brockenhurst Park

Qualifier judges? A. Perkins / TBC

Details on: newforestpony.com

Last year’s winners: The Chestnut stallion Ashley Rancher took top spot in the HOYS qualifying class, and went on to stand a very respectable third in the breed final in October. Ridden champion was Fiona King piloting her own Fijal Jupiter, while in-hand champion and supreme of show was Michael Maton’s Forest-run stallion Brookshill Brumby.

Highland breed show

When? 8 July 2018

Where? Strathallan Castle, Auchterarder

Qualifier judges? TBC

Details on: highlandponysociety.org

Last year’s winners: Heading the ridden line-up was the winner of the HOYS qualifier, Katherine Bowling-Hartenfield and her own Ruby Rose of Strathmore, while taking the in-hand honours was Heather Gow’s mare Westray of Alltnacailleach.

National Welsh championship show (Welsh A, B, C and D)

When? 5 August 2018

Where? Three Counties Showground, Malvern

Qualifier judges? TBC

Details on: wpcs.com



Last year’s winners: With qualifiers for all the respective Welsh breeds, the following ponies picked up their well-earned HOYS tickets: Welsh section A: Waxwing Painter, Welsh section B: , Welsh section C: , Welsh section D: Ballycannon Prince

Shetland breed show

When? 26 August 2018

Where? Three Counties Showground, Malvern

Qualifier judges? J. Paterson/ Mrs L. Joslin

Details on: shetlandponystudbook.co.uk

Last year’s winners: Mr I. Spence and Mr S. Rendall took the supreme accolade with the stallion Strauss of Auckhorn, while the ridden tricolours went to Harviestoun Romanov who also took the HOYS ticket.

Dartmoor breed show

When? 5 August 2018

Where? Lady Willingdon Field, Whiddon Down

Qualifier judges? TBC

Details on: dartmoorponysociety.com



Last year’s winners: Top of the HOYS qualifier was the mare Langworthy Swift Ghost, owned by Elizabeth Houghton.

