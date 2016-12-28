Kleenex at the ready: 11 emotional moments caught on camera in 2016

With Valegro retiring, Nick Skelton winning gold and William Fox-Pitt getting back in the saddle after his fall, 2016 has certainly been emotionally-charged...
Nick Skelton and Big Star share a moment after winning individual gold in Rio
Credit: Peter Nixon
Three paralympic gold medals bring a tear to Natasha Baker’s eye
Credit: Tony Parkes
‘He’s done his best and I’m very emotional’: Charlotte Dujardin gives Valegro a well-deserved hug after taking individual gold in Rio
Credit: Peter Nixon
Andrew Nicholson proves that he’s back at his best by winning the third leg of the Event Rider Masters at Barbury, following his serious fall in 2015
Credit: Peter Nixon
Less than a year after being diagnosed with cancer, Ben Hobday crowns his popular comeback with a double clear at Badminton
Credit: Lucy Merrell
Jayne Ross shares a moment with Time 2 Reflect after they successfully defend their supreme title at the Royal International
Credit: Peter Nixon
All eyes are on Rule The World after he lands the Grand National, his first win over fences
Credit: Bill Selwyn and Stephen Sparkes
William Fox-Pitt is back in action in Rio, just nine months after suffering a serious head injury
Credit: Peter Nixon
Sprinter Sacre regains his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown at Cheltenham, after suffering from an irregular heartbeat which threatened to end his career
Credit: Bill Selwyn
Piaf De B’Neville’s groom congratulates her charge on winning individual silver and team gold under Frenchman Aster Nicolas in Rio
Credit: Peter Nixon
Crowds wave goodbye to Valegro at Olympia, as he officially retires from competition
Credit: Kit Houghton