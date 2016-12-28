Kleenex at the ready: 11 emotional moments caught on camera in 2016

With Valegro retiring, Nick Skelton winning gold and William Fox-Pitt getting back in the saddle after his fall, 2016 has certainly been emotionally-charged...

1 /11 Nick Skelton and Big Star share a moment after winning individual gold in Rio Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /11 Three paralympic gold medals bring a tear to Natasha Baker’s eye Credit: Tony Parkes

3 /11 ‘He’s done his best and I’m very emotional’: Charlotte Dujardin gives Valegro a well-deserved hug after taking individual gold in Rio Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /11 Andrew Nicholson proves that he’s back at his best by winning the third leg of the Event Rider Masters at Barbury, following his serious fall in 2015 Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /11 Less than a year after being diagnosed with cancer, Ben Hobday crowns his popular comeback with a double clear at Badminton Credit: Lucy Merrell

6 /11 Jayne Ross shares a moment with Time 2 Reflect after they successfully defend their supreme title at the Royal International Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /11 All eyes are on Rule The World after he lands the Grand National, his first win over fences Credit: Bill Selwyn and Stephen Sparkes

8 /11 William Fox-Pitt is back in action in Rio, just nine months after suffering a serious head injury Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /11 Sprinter Sacre regains his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown at Cheltenham, after suffering from an irregular heartbeat which threatened to end his career Credit: Bill Selwyn

10 /11 Piaf De B’Neville’s groom congratulates her charge on winning individual silver and team gold under Frenchman Aster Nicolas in Rio Credit: Peter Nixon