15 types of Pony Club mother you’ll recognise

With Pony Club camps across the country in full swing, take a look at these 15 types of Pony Club mother that you may well recognise...

1. The pushy parent

This is the stereotypical competitive mother who enthusiastically signs her child up for every rally, team and event on the agenda. Her child competes every weekend and you can’t help but think that they’d be happier jumping a slightly smaller class… You also have a suspicion that this mum is more excited and enthusiastic than her child at all times.

2. The DC

This mum is the branch’s ‘top dog’. She is a bit of a celebrity in the area and we can’t help but try to befriend her, and her child. She is extremely organised, knows your event schedule better than you do and is always suggesting that you should join the committee.

3. The flashy mum

We all know the flashy mum… she boasts all the latest gear, has the nicest lorry and owns a top competition pony, complete with diamante encrusted tack. This is the mum who still manages to look effortlessly glamorous whilst mucking out 10 stables and you can’t help but be a little jealous.

4. The proud parent

This is the mum who hangs every ‘clear round’ rosette on the mantle piece and proudly shows you the videos of her daughter’s dressage tests from the weekend. All of them. She buys a photo from every competition and her home is filled with framed photographs.

5. The gossip

This nosey mum knows everything. Think ‘Gossip girl’ meets Pony Club. She knows all the scandal and drama within your branch — or one fifty miles away. She even knows how much your friend’s neighbour purchased their new pony for. She is somewhat opinionated and is more than happy to share her news over a cup of tea.

6. The mumsy mum

The ‘mumsy’ mum is everyone’s best friend. She is very sweet and friendly and always has time to ask how you are. She’s the one that brings the delicious chocolate brownies to rallies and packs extra snacks for you to take on the lorry.

7. The strict mum

We’re all secretly a bit scared of the strict mum. This is the mum that doesn’t let her daughter stay after the disco on the last night of camp and wouldn’t dream of letting her participate in any pony swaps.

8. The over achiever

This mum is good at everything. She was a top event rider when she was younger and you keep your fingers crossed that she’ll offer you a lesson. Her children seem to be equally as talented, taking home every red rosette and studying for their B tests in their spare time.

9. The non-horsey mum

This endearing mum can’t tell one end of a horse from the other. She finds horses a bit intimidating, but supports her child none-the-less. On the odd occasion you overhear her wondering how she was the one to end up mucking out three stables and driving a 3.5 tonne horsebox…

10. The snap-happy mum

This is the mum who films her child’s every round and always has a camera in hand. She even films other children’s rounds ‘just in case’. However, when you come to admire her photography you often find only a tail caught in the corner of the frame or a gripping video of the grass…

11. The one who washes the dishes

This mum is a little quieter than the others and avoids any drama. She wants to help out at Pony Club camp, but finds her forte lies in breakfast, lunch and dinner duty. She usually befriends the non-horsey mum.

12. The nervous mum

This is the cant watch hands-over-eyes mum who is anxiously biting her nails from the sidelines whilst pretending to watch her daughter’s cross-country. Her child loyally wears a body protector, hat and gloves at all times and quickly dismounts if the pony misbehaves.

13. The get-on-and-do-it-herself mum

It doesn’t matter if her child is competing in the unaffiliated 2’6’’ class on a 14hh pony, this mother will be shouting from the sidelines at any competition. If her child’s pony refuses a fence she will storm in, get on and complete the course herself. She can be found next to the pushy parent and is quick to give you riding advice.

14. The lost looking dad

Sorry dads. We’ve all seen at least one lost looking dad wandering around the cross-country course in search of a particular fence, or watching the wrong child’s jumping round. Thanks for tagging along though.

