15 of 2017’s best moments caught on camera Horse & Hound 12:45 - 24 December, 2017 0shares 0shares TAGS: Frankie Dettori The Queen 1/15 Hound love at the Southdown and Eridge Credit: ARW Photography 2/15 Something’s in the air: the Southdown and Eridge hounds Credit: ARW Photography 3/15 A British top-four at Burghley: Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser Credit: Peter Nixon 4/15 In the genes: Frankie Dettori’s son Rocco makes his mark in the Shetland Grand National Credit: REX/Shutterstock 5/15 Frankie Dettori celebrates his record-breaking fifth Arc de Triomphe success, with Enable Credit: Frank Sorge/racingfotos.com/REX/ 6/15 Carl Hester and Nip Tuck just miss out on a medal at the Europeans Credit: P NIXON 7/15 A stunning panorama for the Tanatside followers in Powys 8/15 Mia Donaldson, 12, and Whiteleaze Aurora, show pony champions at Royal Windsor Credit: Peter Nixon 9/15 A right royal smile: The Queen at Royal Windsor Horse Show in May Credit: REX/Shutterstock 10/15 Grand National winner One For Arthur sails over the water jump Credit: Hugh Routledge/REX/Shutterstock 11/15 European eventing medallists (L-R): Michael Jung, silver; Ingrid Klimke, gold; and Nicola Wilson, bronze Credit: AFP/Getty Images 12/15 Crowds gather to watch the horse inspection in front of Badminton House, where Andrew Nicholson triumphed after 33 years’ competing at the iconic event Credit: PA Archive/PA Images 13/15 Suzanna Hext and Abira net a golden hat-trick at the para Europeans Credit: Kevin Sparrow 14/15 Olympic champion Nick Skelton and Big Star retire from showjumping at Royal Windsor 15/15 Boom: the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and Household Cavalry perform their heart-stopping Musical Drive at Royal Windsor Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere