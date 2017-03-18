11 Mother’s Day gifts for horsey mums

Does your mum spend days in the lorry park at shows with you? Is she your emergency contact for doing the horses when you get stuck at work or school? How about treating her to one of these great gifts for Mother's Day (26 March 2017) to say thank you

HiHo Silver Double Chained snaffle necklace

This striking necklace features a single snaffle in the centre, which is cast in solid sterling silver. This hangs on a double chain and looks good on skin as well as over a jumper. This would be a touching gift for any equestrian or non-horsey Mum on Mother’s Day.

RRP: £80

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk

Boot Slippers

For those that are looking for a practical Mother’s Day gift, then these waterproof boot slippers might be the answer. They prevent your expensive competition boots from getting dirty and wet (you remove them once mounted), making muddy slippery stirrup irons a thing of the past. They are easy to slip on and off and fit any design of riding boot plus you can ride with them on if that suits.

RRP: £22.99

Visit: www.visionaryequine.com

Timothy Foxx Foxxy socks

These warm, soft shooting socks will make a good and useable Mother’s Day gift. The are made for comfort and strength plus they can easily be tucked into wellies or folded over long boots. They can be worn with jeans as well as a skirt either for days shooting or watching a horse trials and are available in a selection of colours.

RRP: £36

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk

Peachy Belts Ostrich belt

This versatile belt can be worn with white or black jeans or with competition jodhpurs and would be a great addition to any mother’s wardrobe. It is made using Italian vegetable tanned leather that is stamped with the ostrich print and comes with a simple nickel buckle. It has been stitched in a way to ensure that it maintains its shape and can be bought in different sizes and colours.

RRP: £75

Visit: www.peachybelts.co.uk/spring-range/grey-ostrich-belt

South West Ten Fur collar

Spoil your mother on 26 March with this natural cream fox fur collar from South West Ten. It can be attached to a parka to update your outfit, or teamed with a jacket or sweater to create different style combinations.

RRP: £200

Visit: www.southwestten.com

Fairfax & Favor The Henley shoes

These shoe are comfortable, stylish and can be worn at home, driving or out and about.

RRP: £140

Visit: www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Hicks & Brown Acido Gold cow hide clutch bag

Most women love handbags so this gift will surely go down well this Mothering Sunday. This unique clutch from Hicks & Brown is proudly handmade in England, and the ideal size to hold all the essentials.

RRP: £45

Visit: www.hicksandbrown.com

Farlows Pewter Hare Salt and Pepper shaker set

For the mum who’s always entertaining, this traditional salt and pepper shaker set is an elegant and stylish addition to any table.

RRP: £85

Visit: www.farlows.co.uk

Wingfield Digby Grapefruit, Lime and Basil scented candle

This candle uses natural fragrance to create a sense of calm in any room and provide a relaxing atmosphere for a quiet evening in or winding down in the bath.

RRP: £30

Visit: www.wingfielddigby.co.uk

Musto Women’s Country Printed Shirt

This shirt combines technicality with an elegant, country-inspired print. The shirt has wicking properties to keep you cool and dry when it’s warm, which would be welcome on a hot day out shooting, at the races, at a summer’s lunch or running around on the weekly shop.

RRP: £69.99

Visit: www.musto.com/mothersday

County Equestrian Jewellers Summer Fox Head Earrings

A fail safe that’s sure to delight on Sunday morning is jewellery — these Summer Fox Head Earrings are handcrafted in sterling silver or nine carat gold, and are available with stone set eyes in diamond, ruby or sapphire, making a thoughtful gift for country lovers.

RRP: from £35

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk