Ahhh, welcome back autumn. Hello, lovely crisp mornings and beautiful red leaves. Oh, hello, endless rain. We definitely didn't miss you. Here are 11 things we'd forgotten about our sometimes-favourite season...

1. The never-ending rug dilemma. Is it too warm for a mediumweight? Too cool for a lightweight? Oh look, the sun’s come out now, it’s actually really warm – does he even need a rug at all? But it’s forecast to rain later… ARRRGH! You are driving yourself mad.

2. Seemingly overnight, the fields and bridleways go from being rock solid to rivers of squidgy mud. Which brings us onto…

3. Mud fever. Oh, you’re back are you? No offence, but we’d hoped we’d seen the last of you.

4. To wash or not to wash? Some people swear washing the mud off your horse’s legs after riding prevents mud fever. Others swear it causes it. Only one thing’s for certain, the whole debate causes a lot of angst.

5. You’ve got a choice between grooming for an hour, or just brushing the worst of the mud off in the bridle and saddle area, and hoping that passers-by just assume your grey pony is actually skewbald. Or brown. Or black.

6. Mare owners rejoice! There’ll be no more squirting, squealing and veering between being incredibly grumpy and ridiculously over-affectionate and needy. But enough about you — your mare’s seasons are over for another year, hurrah!

7. Urgh, no more weekend lie-ins now you’re bringing your horse in every night and turning out every morning. (Just to clarify — by ‘lie-ins’, we mean the horsy definition of ‘until 7am,’ not the normal person definition of ‘midday.’ What a waste of valuable riding time!)

8. Break out the handcream. You’ve only just started doing a daily muck out and your hands already feel like sandpaper.

9. Your monthly feed bill is enormous. Good grass, we miss you already.

