1 unceremonious dumping and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some rather interesting cross-country wildlife to a novel moment at a Cheltenham preview, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



It’s not often you see Bald Eagles decorating a cross-country water jump



Denman is a big softy



The 2017 eventing season is go!



Let's go @BEventing 2017!!! 👏 A post shared by Lauren Shannon (@shannoneventing) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

Are you meant to be up there?



Anneli Drummond-Hay, who won Burghley Horse Trials in 1961, proving that age is no barrier (and that she hasn’t lost her magic touch)

Live weather forecast broadcast straight from Cheltenham to Ireland to check if it’s raining so that Un De Sceaux can run at the Festival



Whoopsadaisy



