1 unbelievable recovery and 9 other brilliant pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a remarkable Shetland to a jockey vaulting mid-race, it all happened on social media this week.

Forgotten your horse? British eventer Alex Bragg takes part in the ride and drive class at Aachen, where he helped his team to victory (running was part of it!)



Paul Nicholls and Sam Twiston-Davies get to work



Hold on! Felicity Collins, who was part of the British young rider European eventing championships bronze medal winning team, gets taken on a lap of honour by her horse



Sizing John, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, looks a picture as he is brought back into work following a summer holiday

The moment you win a junior European eventing championship gold medal

One of Bertram Allen’s top horses keeps himself amused in Aachen



