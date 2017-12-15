1 ultimate banana lover and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a couple of very near misses to the moment the snow hit, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Chilli Morning proving he’s still got it and about to embark on some prelim dressage with his owner

When a horse steals your toy and it’s just not the same any more

Carl Hester’s yard looked picture perfect in the snow

While the weather didn’t stop proceedings at Kim Bailey’s yard

Gareth Hughes had to get some heavy machinery in so that he could get to Olympia

Our neighbors being very helpful trying to get us out so we can get to @olympiahorse!!

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Cotswold base provides a stunning backdrop

Some quick and impressive snow art

Lara Butler’s dressage star, Rubin Al Asad, loves a post-test banana

This is an actual Christmas miracle

And another…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This horse (who also competes at inter 1 level in dressage) is an absolute saint

