1 ultimate banana lover and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Chilli Morning proving he’s still got it and about to embark on some prelim dressage with his owner

When a horse steals your toy and it’s just not the same any more



Carl Hester’s yard looked picture perfect in the snow



A post shared by Carl Hester MBE (@carlhestermbe) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:55am PST

While the weather didn’t stop proceedings at Kim Bailey’s yard



Gareth Hughes had to get some heavy machinery in so that he could get to Olympia



Our neighbors being very helpful trying to get us out so we can get to @olympiahorse!! A post shared by Gareth Hughes (@hughesdressage1) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:14am PST

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Cotswold base provides a stunning backdrop

How’s this for an office? A spectacular backdrop in Naunton at the Twistom-Davies yard…#snow #snowing #horses #horse #horseracing #horseracingphotography #racehorse #racehorses A post shared by At The Races (@at.the.races) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Some quick and impressive snow art

Lara Butler’s dressage star, Rubin Al Asad, loves a post-test banana



This is an actual Christmas miracle



Shane Shortall performs a miracle to recover from this and finish the race aboard Grey Waters @aintreeracecourse today 😮😮😮#horse #racing #picoftheday #horsesofinstagram #aintree #instalike A post shared by Racing Post (@racingpost) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:37am PST

And another…



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This horse (who also competes at inter 1 level in dressage) is an absolute saint



