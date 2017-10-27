1 TV presenter goes splat and 7 other fun bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a Shetland taking cover from a storm to a very cute trot-up, it all happened on social media this week.

Whoops — when former jockey turned racing TV presenter Luke Harvey attempted to showjump Flat trainer Jamie Osborne’s horse



There is no such thing as too many brooms



Yanworth sprouts wings on his chasing debut



Yanworth puts in a huge leap on the way to a successful chasing debut @exeterraces today #yanworth #horse #racing #horsesofinstagram #picoftheday A post shared by Racing Post (@racingpost) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Former four-star horse, Algebra, arrives in Australia from the UK to enjoy his retirement



When you win so much silverware



This little character was kept safe in stormy conditions in Ireland



This is love



#loveisintheair #socrates&lulu #❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Edwina Tops Alexander (@edwinatopsalexander) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

Super cute first ever trot-up



