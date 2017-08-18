1 terrifying start box encounter and 6 other horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a high speed, low altitude fall to a star who wasn’t always the easiest, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Yeehaa

Arctic Soul, the fantastic four-star event horse, hasn’t always been the most straightforward, pictured here getting eliminated in a BE90 dressage test in 2009



Views for days



On days like these you feel very lucky to live in Scotland 💓 #myhappyplace A post shared by Bella Innes Ker (@bella_ik) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Yippee!



A slightly alternative lap of honour for the top three in the CIC3* at Hartpury



Who knew a lap of honour without a horse could still be fun! #eventing #britisheventing #lapofhonour #winnerwinnerchickendinner #needlongerlegs A post shared by Kitty King (@kittykingeventing) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

So cute



Casual Fridays 😂 A post shared by Coral Keen (@coralkeen) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Yikes!



