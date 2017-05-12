1 superb celebration and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Badminton highlights to a mega summer holiday, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The moment Andrew Nicholson bagged his first Badminton title

Joseph Murphy’s baby gets her first taste of riding at Badminton

Jonty Evans showed endless appreciation for his horse Cooley Rorkes Drift while competing at Badminton

Jonty was also captured celebrating after learning his personal best dressage score

When you’re in the lorry en-route to your first Badminton

BADMINTON BOUND BABY 😂❤😂❤😂 🐎🔜🔝💪💫 WOOHOOOOOO #Earthquake

A post shared by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on

Ros Canter had a dream week at Badminton where she was the best-placed Brit

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner

We reckon there’s a few pennies-worth of horses here as some of National Hunt trainer Phillip Hobbs’ string are turned out for the summer

