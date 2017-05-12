1 superb celebration and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Badminton highlights to a mega summer holiday, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



The moment Andrew Nicholson bagged his first Badminton title



Joseph Murphy’s baby gets her first taste of riding at Badminton



Jonty Evans showed endless appreciation for his horse Cooley Rorkes Drift while competing at Badminton



Jonty was also captured celebrating after learning his personal best dressage score



When you’re in the lorry en-route to your first Badminton



BADMINTON BOUND BABY 😂❤😂❤😂 🐎🔜🔝💪💫 WOOHOOOOOO #Earthquake A post shared by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on May 2, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Ros Canter had a dream week at Badminton where she was the best-placed Brit



We reckon there’s a few pennies-worth of horses here as some of National Hunt trainer Phillip Hobbs’ string are turned out for the summer



