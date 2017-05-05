1 spectator goes plop in front of Zara Tindall and 7 other funny bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some bling footwear to an unscheduled bath, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



This is what the Maryland Hunt Club ride looks like

William Fox Grant 2017 Maryland Hunt Cub. This is how you stand off an 5ft upright set of tails. 2 finished & Haddon Frost 2nd

Hold on tight



These are some cool new shoes



Only in Australia…

https://www.facebook.com/SkyRacingAU/videos/1359698150734877/?permPage=1

Yeehaa



This is tear-jerking stuff from retiring National Hunt hero Menorah’s owner



Yikes!



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner

Watch closely as Zara Tindall exits the combination in Kentucky…



