1 smiling Queen and 9 other brilliant horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an unscheduled bath to cross-country schooling in the Caribbean, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
With the rain this week, we wouldn’t mind cross-country schooling in the Caribbean
Look out, Joanna Lumley, you’ve got competition! Jennifer Saunders, who is an owner for Piggy French is spotted by Mary King at Chatsworth Horse Trials
We’ll miss the sight of Annie Power on the racecourse
This is very cute
Sprinter Sacre will be forever beautiful, even off the racecourse
Naughty!
An unexpected dip
We think you deserve a glass of fizz
Thankfully Harry bagged a win and a second at Ludlow
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner
Meanwhile, Nick Skelton, Harry’s father, and Big Star managed to raise a smile from The Queen as the pair retired at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
