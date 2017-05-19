1 smiling Queen and 9 other brilliant horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an unscheduled bath to cross-country schooling in the Caribbean, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





With the rain this week, we wouldn’t mind cross-country schooling in the Caribbean



Look out, Joanna Lumley, you’ve got competition! Jennifer Saunders, who is an owner for Piggy French is spotted by Mary King at Chatsworth Horse Trials



We’ll miss the sight of Annie Power on the racecourse



This is very cute



This is how I am feeling too! #JTHVanCartier #JTHhorses #teamtiger #shiltonedgefarm A post shared by Jay Halim (@jaytigerhalim) on May 15, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Sprinter Sacre will be forever beautiful, even off the racecourse



Naughty!



An unexpected dip

Sometimes it doesn't go to plan!!! – As vezes as coisas não acontecem como o planejado!!! 😩💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 A post shared by Carlos Parro 🇧🇷 (@carlos_parro_bra) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

We think you deserve a glass of fizz

Thankfully Harry bagged a win and a second at Ludlow

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner

Meanwhile, Nick Skelton, Harry’s father, and Big Star managed to raise a smile from The Queen as the pair retired at the Royal Windsor Horse Show



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.