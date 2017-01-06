1 scopey pig and 9 other wonderful bits of horsey social media this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an inspirational Christmas present to a snappy TV interview, it all happened on social media this week.

Apatchy logo highest res may 1Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Tweets of the week

These two are very cute

This photo makes us cold just looking at it

Windscreen wipers required

Great start to 2017 thanks to Shantou Flyer #cheltenham #racing

A photo posted by Aidan (@aidanwcoleman) on

William Whitaker’s little boy greets his fans

If ever there was a Christmas present to inspire and motivate, this would be it

Touché

This is one scopey pig

A horse and hound all in one

A stunning shot of the new Mr and Mrs Hobday’s wedding

And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

“Please may we have some?”

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet CaseThe winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, Cosmetic bag apatchytravel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk