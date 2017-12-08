1 save of the Century and 9 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a young talent to a very expensive purchase, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





And the save of the year goes to… (watch until the end)



A drop in the ocean



What a picture!



It’s not often you see a finish like this



Oops

Gissa leken🤣🤣. Fredag=tårta🍰. #dressyrochrehabcenter #dressage #luftfärddelux #daxattbjudapåtårta #horses A post shared by Camilla Ivarsson (@dressyrochrehabcenter) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:30am PST

Who is the fairest of them all?



I'm surprised she didn't try attacking her reflection 🙃 @flizaoglady A post shared by ☄🔸Thank you for 30.5k 🔸☄ (@therichpony) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

That’s some view



So lucky to have this view every morning #riseandshine ☀☀☀ A post shared by camilla speirs (@camillaspeirseventing) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

We wouldn’t mind a few days here at the moment

Holiday mode. Wasjig with a view. #bachlife #lazymorning #Whananaki ☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Blyth Tait (@blythtait1) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Throwing some shapes



You need the sound on for this!!! 🤣#spicy #somelikeithot #toohottohandle 🌶 A post shared by Marti Rudd (@martirudd) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:57am PST

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Wow



Lucky 9yo Ruby got to have a go at piaffe on @lucyfallen’s amazing 18hh Grand Prix horse Cruise! 🐴😇🐴#piaffe #grandprix #dressage #lovehorses #dressagetraining #horsesofinstagram A post shared by Rebecca Hughes (@classicrebecca) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:24am PST

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.