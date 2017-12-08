1 save of the Century and 9 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a young talent to a very expensive purchase, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

And the save of the year goes to… (watch until the end)

A drop in the ocean

What a picture!

It’s not often you see a finish like this

Oops

Gissa leken🤣🤣. Fredag=tårta🍰. #dressyrochrehabcenter #dressage #luftfärddelux #daxattbjudapåtårta #horses

A post shared by Camilla Ivarsson (@dressyrochrehabcenter) on

Who is the fairest of them all?

I'm surprised she didn't try attacking her reflection 🙃 @flizaoglady

A post shared by ☄🔸Thank you for 30.5k 🔸☄ (@therichpony) on

That’s some view

So lucky to have this view every morning #riseandshine ☀☀☀

A post shared by camilla speirs (@camillaspeirseventing) on

We wouldn’t mind a few days here at the moment

Holiday mode. Wasjig with a view. #bachlife #lazymorning #Whananaki ☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Blyth Tait (@blythtait1) on

Throwing some shapes

You need the sound on for this!!! 🤣#spicy #somelikeithot #toohottohandle 🌶

A post shared by Marti Rudd (@martirudd) on

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Wow

