1 runaway dressage horse and 7 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a tearaway dressage horse to a flashback to the 2017 Grand National victor’s first ever win, it all happened on social media this week.

Well we didn’t see that one coming!



Neckstrap!



Who would have thought that this Irish point-to-point winner would also go on to win the Grand National a few years later? One For Arthur finishes in front, with Blaklion, who was fourth in this year’s Grand National, finishing in third here



One For Arthur leads the way at the Grand National



Congratulations to One For Arthur! Winning the Radox Health Grand National! My winning selection! #grandnational2017 #grandnational #aintree #oneforarthur #horse #racing #horseracing #bet #betfred A post shared by Jj Mush (@jjmush) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT Article continues below...

Bettina Hoy puts in some fitness work ahead of Badminton



Synchronised falling for Jack Kennedy and Ruby Walsh



King of the castle



Mary King’s horse adds some extra moves to her dressage test



