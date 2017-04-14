1 runaway dressage horse and 7 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a tearaway dressage horse to a flashback to the 2017 Grand National victor’s first ever win, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Well we didn’t see that one coming!

Neckstrap!

Who would have thought that this Irish point-to-point winner would also go on to win the Grand National a few years later? One For Arthur finishes in front, with Blaklion, who was fourth in this year’s Grand National, finishing in third here

One For Arthur leads the way at the Grand National

Bettina Hoy puts in some fitness work ahead of Badminton

Synchronised falling for Jack Kennedy and Ruby Walsh

King of the castle

Mary King’s horse adds some extra moves to her dressage test

