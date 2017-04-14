1 runaway dressage horse and 7 other great pieces of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a tearaway dressage horse to a flashback to the 2017 Grand National victor’s first ever win, it all happened on social media this week.
Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Well we didn’t see that one coming!
Neckstrap!
Who would have thought that this Irish point-to-point winner would also go on to win the Grand National a few years later? One For Arthur finishes in front, with Blaklion, who was fourth in this year’s Grand National, finishing in third here
One For Arthur leads the way at the Grand National
Bettina Hoy puts in some fitness work ahead of Badminton
Synchronised falling for Jack Kennedy and Ruby Walsh
King of the castle
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner
Mary King’s horse adds some extra moves to her dressage test
If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?
Tweet of the week competition
The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.
Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk